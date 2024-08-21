The air on the main avenues of Paris in August has the flaccid density of a beach ball left out in the sun. In the empty alleys and subway passages, the atmosphere is stale and reverberant, like in an indoor pool at a municipal sports center.

In the city there are only cockroaches and poor workers left; those who cannot afford a holiday to escape the heat; those who know that the City of Light only lives up to its name at night, when the streetlights and neon signs come on. Because the city lives in cold, indifferent, overcast and rainy darkness for eleven months out of twelve. Paris is a grey city. And it awakens to a second furtive life in summer when the sun goes down.

“Britney Spears is the sexiest thing that’s happened to music since Müdhoney, you know?” At the bar of a punk bar in Oberkampf, after midnight on a Thursday, a stranger tells me his extravagant musical theories. I listen, fascinated, and sip peach juice. Any minute now, Yukiko, Tomo and Reiko, Japanese pastry chefs from the luxury bakery where I work, will appear and wave to me from the street. “Come on!” They only speak Japanese. I get by in French. I don’t understand a word they’re saying, but we understand each other perfectly. Today we’re going to see Banane Metalik, a band from Japan. rockabilly gore which arouses passions in Japan and plays in a nearby club. A few days ago it was Ravel’s Bolero by Béjart at the Opera Garnier. Yukiko knows how to get tickets for 3 euros. Last week we sneaked backstage at a fashion show and spent the afternoon trying on sunglasses and handbags.

On Wednesdays I sneak out and meet up with friends from my old job, a luxury hotel on the Champs Elysées. We meet on the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin to play ping-pong and eat sandwiches. Each of us brings a paddle and a lunch box with our specialties to share.

Karl is, to all intents and purposes, a Norman ox. He lives in a nine-square-metre ninth-floor apartment with no lift, no bathroom, but with access to a communal toilet. He was determined to find a club to take the girls to in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and that is what he got for seven hundred euros a month. He is happy with a bunk bed, a shower, a television and a portable fridge. He has become an expert in making sandwiches. He is not very skilled with a spatula, but his combination of rye bread with Breton butter, dried Normandy beef sausage and gherkin is a divine miracle.

Stefano is from Bologna. He plays ping-pong really well. He makes sandwiches with pistachio cream and the mortadella that his mother sends him periodically. He works with Patrick Roger, a mad genius who sculpts life-size orangutans in chocolate and makes the best cocoa, basil and lime pralines I have ever tasted. Stefano has been in the world’s elite of chocolate for a decade, and yet he can’t touch it. His hands are extremely hot and he ruins it; the pralines melt wherever he touches them. His kingdom is a small room where he roasts and caramelizes nuts with an obsessive eagerness and makes the exceptional praline that fills pralines that perhaps, without him and his warm hands, wouldn’t be the best in the world.

Then there’s Damien. He was left in charge of the bakery when the chef went on holiday. He’s better at bowling than ping-pong. In another life he was a fireman. He has a Herculean physique that is so frighteningly beautiful, and an absent-minded air. Thanks to him I was able to glimpse the world that inhabits the margins of haute cuisine, in the parallel night that begins when you cross the threshold and go out the back door.

“Can you keep a secret?” she said one Saturday night as we packed up the bakery to leave. “Sure,” I replied. She began pulling ingredients out of the fridge and arranging them on the counter. “We have to make a birthday cake.” It was one in the morning and the kitchen was empty. I didn’t ask any questions. We pulled out thin sheets of sponge cake. jocondecocoa butter, coffee cream, mousse of chocolate and syrup amaretto and we assembled a beautiful cake that we wrapped and hid in a box. He sent a text message. Two minutes later there was a soft knock on the back door. When he opened it, three gorillas appeared in evening dress, wearing earpieces. They checked the box and invited Damien to join them. “Are you coming?” he said. And I followed. We drove through the city in a car with tinted windows. We got out in a forest clearing at the foot of the Marne River, just outside Paris. From a yacht parked on the shore, Lenny Kravitz greeted Damien effusively.

