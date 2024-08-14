We didn’t have a camera. Only our parents had one at that time, and that’s why there are no pictures of our youth, except for those awful photos of family gatherings, in which we appear face to face, looking into the lens. There are more photos of us when we were kids. It seems that our parents found us funny, and that’s why they spent a valuable frame on us from time to time. But we teenagers had stopped being interesting and were only part of the family portrait. Don’t ask me to show you a photo of what I looked like then, when we should have read The Catcher in the Rye or maybe On the road. Then we would have had models to imitate.

We were in Spain in the mid-seventies, and I was studying for my degree in Madrid. I belong to the last generation of true naturalists, with subjects in biology and geology. I even had a class in drawing animals and plants. I asked a friend who had travelled to Melilla to buy me some binoculars, which I still have.

More information

If we didn’t have cameras, we certainly didn’t have a car, and thanks to that I was able to discover a world that has disappeared. I’m referring to the countryside. And I wasn’t interested in the countryside at all because I was looking for “unspoiled nature.” Seeing a cow or a horse disturbed me. Let alone a sheep or a goat that wasn’t wild. Over the years I have learned to love the countryside and country life, and to appreciate how much culture and life there was there.

The fact is that I had earned some money working on the ski slopes of the Navacerrada mountain pass, near Madrid. Not as a ski instructor – I barely knew how to slide on the boards – but collecting tickets at the ski lifts and helping people to sit on a chair or to hang on a perch. And so it was that I decided to set out in search of wild nature. Obviously, by public transport.

I travelled by train with a couple of fellow students to a town in Castile where one of the family had a house. We arrived there walking through the poplar grove by the river, which transported me in my imagination to the great rivers of American films. Documentary was a genre that was unknown here at the time. All we knew about other continents was through American films, which had such saturated colours, like those of Flipper the dolphin. That was a blue sea.

My friend’s family’s house had a secular monastery on the property, which had been taken over by brambles. What I remember about that house is that there were lots of cousins, that it was a cousins’ paradise and that the sun filtered through the blinds at siesta time.

There was a pilgrimage to a local hermitage and we went there at night. The festival was still enlivened by a dulzainero and his drummer. Not as a nostalgic memory, but as the only musical resource available. I had experienced many other popular festivals in Goierri enlivened exclusively by the chistu and the drum.

I haven’t said the most important thing yet. At that time, the countryside was full of people. It wasn’t synonymous with deserted, as it is now.

More information

I met my friends in Somiedo because I wanted to see bears. I had heard that Somiedo was something like the last wild paradise. I slept in Pola de Somiedo. First I lay down in the forest to bivouac, like I had seen in the movies. Then I thought that with real bears, it might not be a good idea, I got scared, and I went back to the guesthouse.

The next morning we went up to Valle de Lago along a track. The houses had thatched roofs. We couldn’t find anywhere to pitch our tent and we put it in the cemetery next to the church, where there was an image of a Christ or a Virgin Mary in a niche in the wall that was terrifying with its fake hair.

From there we walked up to the lake in the valley. There was no one there and we bathed naked in the icy water. In the morning a teenage cowgirl knocked on the door of the shop to offer us freshly milked milk. We didn’t see any bears in those days, but we did see chamois, which I didn’t know about. Many years later I saw a bear with two cubs in the valley.

The shepherdess’s father was gored in one eye, which he lost, while we were camping.

The journey continued throughout the summer, including a very long period of camping in the Gredos circus, which I still dream about at night, and the Cuéllar bull runs. I was a boy with glasses. A very good boy. When I started the journey.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe