There is an unwritten law that says you can’t break up with someone over the phone, especially after two years of dating. We have to talk, they tell you, and you generally know what’s coming when you hear that phrase, which is probably the most terrifying thing the human ear can endure. The problem was that the third year of high school had finished, and Carolina—who no longer said I love you when she hung up the phone—had left Madrid until September, without making the effort to find out the exact address where I could write to her or a number to call. We would see each other when I got back, she said, she needed time, and she was going to have time because it was going to be the longest summer of my life.

I had obtained permission not to return to school until mid-October, and before me lay enormous promises of adventures in jungles and tropical seas, I had joined the expedition Quetzal Route of 1993, organized by Miguel de la Quadra-Salcedo, and yet, it all made no difference to me, the entire summer seemed like the limbo of a prisoner on death row, awaiting execution and still hoping for a miraculous pardon.

I bought a thick notebook and devoted myself to filling the pages by writing three or four letters to Carolina every day, with the intention of sending her the entire notebook at the end of the summer, as if the thickness of so many accumulated letters were a demonstration of love that merited a pardon.

I boarded the ship in A Coruña with three hundred kids from various countries to cross the Atlantic to Guatemala on a boat. From there we would continue by truck to the Lacandon jungle, and arrive by canoe to Chiapas, Mexico, on the Usumacinta River. On that boat there were Olympic medalists from 1992 who gave us classes in all kinds of sports, biology professors who talked about the plants we would find, ornithologists, and some well-known writers who did not mix with the expedition members and seemed to be on vacation.

I injured my foot in my first judo class and had too much free time, which I naturally spent writing letters to Carolina, which were longer and longer, more desperate and pleading. One morning, while I was writing in a remote corner, I discovered a deck that we expedition members had no access to. There, a grey-haired man was frolicking on a deckchair, with a cane, a loincloth and a large scar on his belly where a cloudy mixture of melted cream and sweat had pooled. I recognised him immediately; I had heard him speak on television and knew that he was an expert in the matters of love. I sent him a little note through a sailor who was cleaning the deck that said: “Mr. Gala, I have love problems.” Antonio Gala read the note with surprise and ordered the sailor to let me into his private deck.

From then on, I spent ten days talking to Gala about Carolina every morning as we crossed the ocean. I asked her to send my huge notebook of letters to Carolina as soon as I returned to Spain, as I did not trust the Guatemalan postal service and he was flying back to Madrid as soon as he arrived in port. Gala, who was curious about my love of writing, proposed a trade: I would write a few lines for her article on The Country Weekly In exchange, he would dictate a letter to Carolina. There was one condition: I was forbidden to send her that endless notebook of tearful letters. It was better to send just one, he said, short and to the point. I had several sheets of stamps, all the same, with a green locomotive on them. Seeing so many locomotives together, Gala got me a large envelope and made me cover it entirely with locomotives, with dozens of stamps. I only left a small blank space to write Carolina’s address. Then he dictated the content to me, which couldn’t be simpler or more concise: “I am loving you / with the same violence / that the railroad carries.” An old flamenco song, he clarified.

Gala took the letter, which for me was the magic spell to which I trusted my life. After that day I heard nothing more from him, I was not allowed to enter that area where we chatted without any explanation (years later I found out the sad reason: Alfonso Ussía, who was also on that ship, warned De la Quadra-Salcedo about our encounters and said thanks to him he had saved me from being touched by Gala).

I don’t know if that letter ever reached Carolina. When we got back from that trip we had a date that lasted just long enough for her to tell me that our relationship was over. As soon as she turned around I started to cry, with hiccups.

