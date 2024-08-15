Sportswomen deal with summers in a certain way, at least I do. Dedicating your life to sport has many advantages, but also some disadvantages, and one of them is, without a doubt, not being able to disconnect from my passion, football. I don’t say this as something negative, it’s just that we have chosen a different lifestyle. Different summers.

Everything has changed a lot, but there are things that have remained. As a child I used to spend a week of summer vacation with my parents and my brothers campsites. On very few occasions we stayed in the same place again. I think that experience led me to have our own van today. So as soon as we have a couple of days off we take Lucía, Mateo, our dog Ari and I and we hit the road venturing to discover unique landscapes around Europe in search of peace and quiet.

The rest of the summer during my childhood I spent at my grandparents’ house in La Rioja. Unforgettable days with my uncles and cousins, with sport always very present. In the mornings we went on different bike routes, between 15 and 20 kilometres through the countryside. And in the afternoons, after lunch, no nap, we spent hours playing football in the huge garden of the house with my cousin, my brother and my father. On days when it was very hot we had to cool off somehow. Sometimes we would swim in a small portable pool and other times we would just turn on the sprinklers and run between them while we got soaked. We were always there for the village festivals, so I took advantage with my friends to take part in all the activities that were organised and enjoy the typical street party that usually takes place in small towns.

Sometimes we would spend the day in my grandmother’s village and other times in my paternal grandfather’s village, so we could visit more relatives and take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate his birthday. What great memories and how I now appreciate having shared all that time with the united family!

But I turned 16. And with it my dedication to football in a more professional way. My summers changed and so did my priorities. I needed to be with my family, but football required me to make sacrifices and start the pre-season in August. It is true that at that age I could still enjoy a few days in July to escape, but life had other surprises in store for me.

Then came the most important stage of my career as a footballer. It has been more than ten years since I enjoyed 15 consecutive days of summer holidays. It is worth it. It is the nice price I have to pay for the growth in the level of football in Spain. Since 2011 I have been lucky enough to play regularly for the Spanish national team and also for big European clubs. The season with my teams usually ends in June. A few days of rest and, quickly, we hope to put on our boots because the call-up to the national team arrives. I always look forward to the call to play for the national team.

I must admit that the last one has been special. Being concentrated with my teammates waiting for the list for the Paris Olympic Games and hearing my name from the mouth of the historic journalist Paloma del Río gave me goosebumps. But it was not all happiness because I also put myself in the place of the teammates who have been left out and I share with them that feeling of sadness and a certain frustration. Now it is time to keep working and cross my fingers to be able to make it to my first, and probably last, Olympic Games.

It has been many years of work, of maximum sacrifice by all the players who have been regularly assisting the national team for the last decade. Now we enjoy seeing that Spain is not only in all the final stages of the European Cups, World Cups or Games, but that the world of football places us among the favourites for any of those titles. That is our summer. And it is at these moments when you think that it has been worth it. I will have time to get lost in the mountains in Legazpi again or to take the van and drive to incredible places with my family.

Captain of Spain Irene Paredes (Legazpi, Gipuzkoa, 33 years old) is the captain of the national team. She plays as a defender for Barcelona. In 2023, she lifted the first Women’s World Cup trophy for Spain.

