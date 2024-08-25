I don’t like predictability. Neither as a character trait nor as a lifestyle. There are people who feel good knowing exactly what tomorrow will be like, they are happy with what is certain. They are glad that Friday is coming, even though in seven days there will be another one. In my case, I think so hard (that’s right, hard) that I tend to predict characters, reactions, events. That’s why I don’t tend to feel nostalgia, because there is nothing more predictable than the past. I can’t make a positive assessment of the future either, so I stick with the present. This summer has been the best one so far, then.

The mere thought that there are still days to come makes me happy, turns me into an expectant child. And the days that have already passed are really different compared to other summers before. It’s been seven months since I stopped drinking alcohol and nine months since I’ve been putting a name to my high abilities. Overthinking led me to drink, and putting a name to that intensity of thought I think helped me stop drinking. I understand that many of my condition also tend to escape with vices because they don’t know how to be.

I think as hard as any other year, but now there is order. I remember summers of flirting, of parties, of sneaking into municipal swimming pools at night, of festivals, of incomparable meteor showers. A few months ago I would have named any summer as the best one anyone could dream of, so convinced as I was that external factors dictate enjoyment. Like so many people (especially advertising agencies) I measured success in bodies, glasses and sunrises. I was also unable to look myself in the mirror for most of the day. I didn’t like myself, plain and simple.

The hardest thing about being sober at 37 is that I don’t know how to do it. But the best thing is that I don’t know how to do it. And, my God, I love not knowing.

Life, the world, told me that in relationships, in encounters, in celebrations, in boredom, in sorrow and in joy, you drink. And since I am intense, I drank a lot and for everything. I couldn’t conceive how everyday life could be without, and perhaps that also helped me to stop: curiosity (or complicating my life again).

For me, a summer is many things, and I’m learning to do them all again, but with extreme clarity. I no longer know how to flirt, dance, meet up with twelve friends after eight or think up cartoons at the last minute. But deep down, I did all those things wrong. And on top of that, I was proud of them in public. There is a lot of romanticism towards the despicable behavior of artists, too much understanding. Bukowski drank, of course. With those ideas that were going around in his head, that prodigious mind, those ideas and lifestyle, of course he had to drink! I clung to that same logic, on top of having to make up a joke every other day, pushing myself to amaze the people from my little paper window. Everything was justified, of course it was. In those I even got angry with Stephen King, the closest thing to a god for me, who in his book While I write He recalls how his excesses helped him to produce a great production, and then he demolishes this stupidity by explaining that he has been sober for a long time and that he has never written so much or so well. How annoying it was, forgive me Stephen.

There is no day or meeting that I can highlight from this summer of 2024. It is a global thing, I am a coin and I have turned around. And this side is like bigger, better.

I love to find myself lying down, thinking, pondering. I don’t need anything external to confirm that I exist or that I exist to always achieve more and better, I just am. It sounds very boring, but when you like someone it’s a delight. I also do things like play ping pong, stop to inspect a tree with my nephew, undergo pressure therapy for laughter, get up early just because. I love the idea of ​​learning to be, again, now without social guidelines or mandates. I’m glad it’s now and not too late, although sometimes I think I’m missing out on a lot of things, especially when I spy on what others show on social networks.

But then I land and remember that I’ve already kissed the unkissable, I’ve drank the unthinkable and sunrises are nothing more than sunsets in reverse. And predictable, too.

