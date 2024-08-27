I was 23 years old once, it was summer and for the first time I could afford a vacation. My friend Maria Justa was the same. We had met at university and, having just graduated, it seemed like a great idea to spend New Year’s in Rio de Janeiro. For some years now, its New Year’s Eve party had become as famous as its carnival. Maria Justa suggested that I bring along two other friends – Carina and Veronica – who I didn’t know. I agreed. We arranged a meeting to coordinate aspects of the trip. I remember Carina’s insistence, interrupting each proposal to say: “The only thing I want is for whatever we rent to have air conditioning.” It’s true that it’s very hot in Rio, but at 23 years old, the importance of air conditioning seemed excessive to me. I didn’t like Carina, of course.

More information

We decided to rent an apartment in Copacabana. At that time it was not about getting into a app, We had to choose accommodation and pay by credit card. We had to look through classified ads published in some newspaper. They were ordered by tourist destination: Mar del Plata, Villa Gesell, Rio de Janeiro. We chose one that suited our budget: “Copacabana, 2 bedrooms, air conditioning.” The reservation was paid at an office in Buenos Aires, and the rest in Rio, at the owner’s address.

Each one of us bought a plane ticket according to her convenience. Maria Justa and I traveled together, arriving at midnight on the 30th. Carina had already been there since that morning. Veronica would not arrive until the next day. I was delayed at the Rio airport where they had a system of lights that indicated whether the passenger could go through or had to show what they had in their suitcase. Roly—an Argentine boy I had not yet met—and I were stopped by a red light. His cousin and Maria Justa waited for us on the other side of the control. We shared a taxi to Copacabana. We stayed in front of the apartment, waiting for Carina to open the door for us. They went to look for somewhere to sleep. It was around one in the morning and Carina had not appeared. Roly and his cousin walked by every so often, without finding a place to stay. The reasons why Carina did not answer could be multiple: from the doorbell not working or her sleeping deeply, to something having happened to her. The anger was changing into concern. At the time, when I was 23, there were no cell phones either. Suddenly I remembered that we had the address of the owner, whom Carina must have seen that morning to pay him and receive the keys. We went to his house; Roly and his cousin offered to accompany us. We rang the bell. After a few minutes, the man opened the door: he was completely naked and made no effort to cover himself. A woman was sleeping on a mattress, also naked. They had a right, it is very hot in Rio, as Carina had warned us. We told him about the problem, asked for another key to get in and see what was happening. The man, half asleep and half amazed, asked us: “Didn’t your friend tell you that she changed apartments?” No, she had told us. “It’s just that the air conditioning in the other one didn’t cool much.” I cursed Carina. The man gave us the new address and wished us luck. We rang the bell, she opened it happily: “I was waiting for you. What a long time!” I barely answered her. I went to bed wondering if it would be possible to overcome that first disagreement. We let Roly and his cousin sleep in the living room, they deserved it.

But the energy of Rio calms any anger. The next day, we welcomed the new year on the beach, dressed in white. Like everyone else, we brought our drinks and our food to share. Together with families, groups of friends and single people, we enjoyed the fireworks and the concerts. We threw flowers into the sea and made wishes. We dipped our feet in the water and jumped the first three waves of the new year, following tradition. We danced until the sun came up, we laughed, we sang, we hugged strangers. We were happy. So much so that that summer was unforgettable. The four of us sealed a close friendship that still lasts. Carina is one of my best friends. We saw Roly and his cousin a few more times and then we lost track of them. But 20 years later, when I arrived at a talk at the Ateneo Gran Splendid bookstore, a bouquet of flowers was waiting for me. The card said: “Congratulations on your book, do you remember that summer in Rio? Kisses, Roly.” And yes, of course I remembered.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe