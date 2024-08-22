I was a left-handed player, a leadoff hitter and center fielder. I wrote articles for a magazine that did not belong to the Cuban government, although it was subject to its surveillance, and they paid me a fortune of 200 dollars a month. I did not know drugs, nor exile, nor depression, but I did know disgust, which is worse than all that, more perfidious and corrosive. Moved by that evil inside, I published texts that in my small circle seemed more and more daring and challenging. They were not at all, it was just that I was 23 or 24 years old, that is, I was about to finish college or had just graduated, and no one around me lived entirely on the political margins of the State, just where my life would end up shortly after.

That summer I traveled to Holguin to play in the national press softball tournament and stayed with the rest of my team in a low-cost hotel, one of those socialist inns with oilcloth tablecloths, decorations biscuit and the menu on a blurry blackboard hanging at the entrance to the dining room. We had two- and three-game days, and at night we’d go to a park in the city or sit in a corner beer hall or in a dimly lit room with bowling alleys and pool tables. The event was organized by the Union of Cuban Journalists, the entity that brings together the country’s government media and its honest workers. I had participated in their competitions during my student years, but the time to decide seemed to be approaching.

The order of things as I had known it was about to shatter. One must seize the moment and follow the command. That window lasts only a short time and one must slip through it if one does not want to be trapped early in a life that is already over. Disgust acted like dynamite. Those recurring ideas in me, that drive to become a journalist in a neurotic world controlled by propaganda, were going to sweep everything away, family, friends and customs, and it did, indeed. But nothing mattered too much, the only thing I did not want freedom to confiscate was softball, like someone who is about to be stripped of all his belongings and asks to keep at least that ring that has no value for anyone but himself.

The center fielder is a lonely player. “Thank God for center field!” says Philip Roth in Portnoy’s Complaint. “You can’t imagine (…) how wonderful it feels to be there, all alone in that space.” If I hadn’t occupied center field all my life, if I had played, for example, in right field or left field, in a side position, close to the spectators, or even more, if I had pitched or covered some base, immersed in the din and gossip between rivals, would I perhaps have given up on continuing on my own? There is a certain vastness around you in center field, the lines of foul They are very far apart, both gorges run alongside you, the divided balls belong to you and you are the boss of those who are not accompanied by anyone.

I had no arm power, but I fielded with some elegance and hit to all sides. I had been taught to direct the ball to the opposite hand. I was fast, though not especially so, and not as intelligent as I would have liked. My physical abilities, on the whole, were mediocre. Nevertheless, I managed to win the odd individual prize in fairly competitive tournaments. Perhaps because I was more disciplined in nothing and nothing gave me as much pleasure as the mustard dust of the grass on my second-hand uniform, the sallow stains of the broken turf.

My team went through the regular phase undefeated, and in the last qualifying match, perhaps due to the physical load accumulated over a week, I tore the myofibrils of my right femoral biceps. My leg was covered in a bruise like a storm cloud. We lost the semi-final and could not compete for the gold. It was heartbreaking, I remember watching that farewell from the stands, an unexpected epilogue that wanted to tell me more things than I was willing to admit.

I thought the game would never leave me. An injury is an offering, evidence of ultimate commitment, and some god must respect it. I couldn’t walk for six weeks and I followed the doctors’ instructions to the letter. I wanted to return as soon as possible, but disgust had other plans. During the recovery, locked in my parents’ apartment, I saw for the first time The Wire in one go, and I remember as if it were now the speech of the former police officer and professor Roland Pryzbylewski: “Nobody wins. One side loses more slowly.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe