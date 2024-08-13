The call was completely unexpected. My childhood friend, with whom I had not spoken for a few years, called my home phone on a Sunday. I was 16 and we had been friends until I was 13. During those years we had time to dream together all the standard dreams of middle-class Mexican girls: to be popular, to become actresses and to go to the Eiffel Tower. To achieve the latter we did the math with a naivety that was endearing, and whose results were discouraging, at least on my side. Her family had more money, which was what ultimately separated us: from high school onwards I became a child of public education, while she continued in private.

That Sunday, with my hand covering my left ear to avoid the noise in the common room where the only phone was, I listened to her tell me that on Saturday she was leaving with her brother and her cousin for Paris. Her mother had a conference in Italy and they had the idea of ​​combining trips, although it didn’t make sense because the itineraries didn’t meet at any point. Oh, how nice, I replied, have a good time. But I wasn’t done: she wanted me to go with them, to fulfill our dream together. Total madness. The trip was in six days. Six days to get a passport, make preparations and, much more important, finance it.

The first big surprise was that my parents authorized the transatlantic trip so easily, on the first try. I was spared the details of the rest of the process, which involved credit cards, calls to relatives, collateral and the occasional loan. Even the Mexican bureaucracy, so little known for its efficiency, gave me the passport in record time.

This is how four ragged teenagers, long hair (all of them), Che Guevara t-shirts (the brother), dreadlocks (the cousin), wool backpacks (the men), inadequate suitcases (the women), metal boots (mine) met at the airport ready for the adventure of traveling through six cities in 14 days.

Needless to say, it was a trip of firsts: first time being psychologically tortured by some immigration official; first time setting foot in another country and learning that national characters vary so much; travelling for so long. First time experiencing that radical form of independence which is making do with little to do a lot and far, so far, from home.

The itinerary is already blurred. Some things remain: we saw the Eiffel Tower of our childhood nostalgia and, of course, it wasn’t that great. But we also did things that were really great. Mainly, living. Walking with other winds in our faces, going aimlessly, negotiating rooms in languages ​​we didn’t know, fighting, reconciling. Moving on.

We were a bunch of scumbags who took advantage of the breakfasts included in the hostels to steal food for the rest of the day. We made the good-hearted hoteliers angry because of our poor English and non-existent German, French, Italian. The glow of the years when she and I were inseparable came back to life in all its power while we were gossiping in a dingy hotel in Milan and was further enhanced by walks through the bright streets of Bern. The complicity with my cousin and brother also had moments of glory, for example, the complex operation to steal a pillow in Frankfurt by throwing it from a third floor.

The fortunately analogous, unfortunately crooked photos I took show the oil on their faces, the insecurity and naivety covered up by teenage arrogance. Two images sum up the spirit: in one we are on a kind of night picnic on the side of the Venice canal with supermarket food. We spent a night there by the stinking canal. On that trip I realized that I had the not inconsiderable talent of sleeping wherever and however. Between our cut-up and low-budget itinerary, we always resorted to the night trains to have somewhere to sleep. One of those trains serves as the setting for my second favorite photo, in which I am asleep and drooling, yes sir. Next to me, the brother points at me with both hands and a mocking smile while the cousin follows suit. My friend took the photo with her hand shaking with laughter.

The ephemeral group never got together again after that trip. The friendship with her was not revived by that spell, but even so, those days are the amber that encapsulates what we were. We fulfilled our dream, although deep down it was another one.

Narrator and screenwriter Aura García-Junco (Mexico City, 36 years old) is the author of several works, the latest being ‘God strike down the one who writes about me’, an autobiographical essay about the conflictive relationship with her father. In 2021, she was included by ‘Granta’ magazine among the 25 best young narrators in Spanish. She also writes film and television scripts.

