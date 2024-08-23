That summer of… Asaari Bibang: the one where I decided to “center the potato”

The best summer of my life was the first summer I spent with my son. However, it is not the summer I remember the most. It turns out that they can be two different things. The summer I remember the most is a summer when my boyfriend and I went to Conil, with some friends. I didn’t want to go there at all!

Every day I would say to him: “And on top of that, to Conil with your friends!” No matter what he was talking about, the problem was that I didn’t have a penny. I had been unemployed for several months, for the first time in my life, and it was driving me crazy. At first you think: things are complicated, there is a crisis… Then you say: no, it’s me, I’m useless.

And on top of that to Conil with your friends!

This is how it all begins.

It’s outrageous to see how we start to put ourselves down as soon as we lose our job or simply look for work but can’t find it. You say: I’ve lost my job. And the guilt is already embedded in the way you say it. Then August comes, everything stops and you find yourself looking for solutions to get back to work, surrounded by people who at that moment only wish they would never have to do it again. While everyone else yearns for the weekend, you hate it, Saturday and Sunday become two days when those kinds of calls that change the course of things don’t come in.

The house in Conil was idyllic, that’s for sure! It had a barbecue, a mat, a table football and a swimming pool that you can’t touch, just when you’re trying to stay afloat. Fortunately, there’s always a gap where remnants of your essence still live, remnants of you. You shout at me: “Come on, you slob, get in the pool.” And I say “hold my drink” and I get in the damn pool. I play “shark”, “bomb”, “the deadly” “backwards”, and I even pee once or twice and do all the other nonsense that people do in a pool, while my friends applaud you dare, as if they were a synchronized swimming team and they were missing one.

The next day: Potato Relay Race. That game where you have to race with a spoon in your mouth, carrying a potato that you hand to the next person on your team. A potato, yes. Just like my teammates. God, how mean! They were in the middle of the race with “the important thing is to have fun” in their veins. While I was shouting at them: “Cross the potato!” from the sidelines, with renewed enthusiasm and desire to win.

We didn’t go out that night, of course. We stayed in the house, playing brisca and chatting about whether or not we could sleep with the closet door open. Some said yes, others said no, and Raúl said yes, it was the middle door, no problem, but the left door open bothered him, because there are people for everything. An apparently innocent conversation, which delved into our fears and insecurities. That I was not the first, nor the last, person whose self-confidence had been left in tatters after so many months of unemployment and whose empowerment had been shattered.

How many people have locked themselves in at home, fleeing from the “how are you?” Having been independent and having to accept that you can no longer do so, living with that horrible shame that often does not belong to you, because being precarious and being precarious are two very different things. Seeing yourself immersed in a situation that forces you to question your worth and before you know it, you are speaking badly to yourself.

Then Carla said: “Aunt, send me a CV.” With such dignified, tender and judgment-free naturalness that she embraced me like no one else.

Raul explained that it is that… from the side of the bed where he sleeps, with the central door of the closet open, there are no shadows and it seemed to me that it made a lot of sense because fear is free. Every night there was memorable, we even did the clowning holding hands and jumping into the pool, in our pajamas.

A sequence to immortalize our own film, a pact that is sealed behind the curb, where the water begins, the water that sometimes reaches your neck, knowing that no one is going to back down, or let go of your hand.

24 years old. On the last day we spend the morning collecting and sharing anecdotes. A group photo as we load the cars. Hugs that caress your back in circles to comfort you. “Did you have a good time?” my boyfriend asks me. I smile and continue looking out the window. Far away.

The photo that illustrates this article is a photo in Caños de Meca, in a tent, on the farewell night. It’s me, looking ahead with absolute confidence that everything will go well. Determined to get back on track and “focus on the potato.”

Asaari Bibang (Malabo, 39 years old) does comedy because, according to her, there is absolute justice there. She laughs at stereotypes and cultural differences. In 2021 she presented her Afro-feminist show ‘Humor Negra’

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe