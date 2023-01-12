Chiara Ferragni kisses the dog and is covered in insults: “How disgusting”

Chiara Ferragni ended up again in the crosshairs of haters for posting a photo in which she kisses her dog on social media.

The influencer, in fact, has published on his profile Instagram an image of her dog Matilda licking her mouth.

A photo that immediately triggered the reaction of the followers. “How disgusting” was the most recurring comment, while another user underlined the dangerousness of the gesture: “Kissing a tongue that has first licked the private parts of the dog (all dogs always do it) is certainly not hygienic. Then you do it”.

“You don’t need to make out with the dog to show that you love him” is another of the comments that appeared under the photo posted by Chiara Ferragni. And then a whole series of insults aimed at the influencer.

There are also those who defended Chiara Ferragni underlining that only those who don’t have a dog cannot understand the “naturalness” of the gesture. However, the next co-host of Sanremo wanted to reassure her followers about the conditions of her bulldog: Matilda, in fact, had undergone stomach surgery after ingesting a pine cone.

The operation, however, was successful and the dog was then able to go home to her owner.