Every year I have the same feeling: I reread what was written on the first day on arc and I see that many names are missing, which I left to mention dozens and dozens of great artists. But every time I walk through the halls of the fair, and this 2025 I think I have broken the record, I am invading the discomfort that I have not seen anything, that I leave a lot of things to appreciate.

That this feeling bothers me more than usual in this 44 edition It has its good point, despite the paradox. Sygnifies that the fair has fulfilled its mission; That has become an attractive showcase where the look does not rest and knows that, if you perch too much, another issue will be lost even better.

You have to be fair and recognize Maribel López That arc is getting better. The director, after six years, has learned to make a compact room in which events do not stop happening. The show must continue. Also that of art, even if our money costs us (even more in Spain, so VAT, which does not lower a blackout). The Madrid fair is not that site to which one goes to meet big names that offer you anything that takes off their pocket (a banana stuck with a packing tape, for example), but to run into Good invoice work that then leads you to a name. A discovery. Although there is everything in the Lord’s vineyard, that there are also things that should be left out, such as aggressions that do not think like one or like.

Thank you.

From top to bottom, José Luis Maroto in the ESNAND of ABC Cultural; ‘Face washing’, work of Eugenio Merino in DNA; ‘7,291’, by Ramón Mateos, in Freijo Gallery

Tania Sieira



And I return to the good work done by López, to his fissure support to the Spanish artistic system, to his desire to make arc a reference. That is why I stay with his words of that talk that we had a few days before the opening of the fair in which he told me that the only thing that was allowed to be guided was in the police stations, in Opening, in profiles, in the guest concept (the fair ends and I continue writing badly and never remembering the ‘Wametisé’. Snail’); Sectors these in which she delegated, gave responsibilities. With all my love I tell him not to do it, Because we have been seeing how the arc is seen for years, how forces are going. We want a ‘curator’ arc by Maribel. And that someone closes the water tap, which for that we are environmentalists.









I do not know if it makes sense now to sing the mea guilt, remember all those names that I did not mention the first day, that I did not capture in the first text. This has been the edition of forgetfulness (the consequences of fascism, in Eugenio Merino) and the forgotten (the curtain of Ramón Mateos). Almost not. However, I cannot stop raising above all of two people: a very present absent, and another fundamental present. They are Pierre Gonnord and José Luis Maroto. It has been a real pleasure and a lujazo to bring their work this year (that of both, because the photographer’s legacy is still alive in his executor) from the stand of Cultural ABC. The great expectation that was created from the moment we could announce it has been very beautiful. We hope to have lived up.

And the best, they have undoubtedly been The signs of love returned. If something has surprised these days of the fair, it has been how ‘congratulations for this work’ were replaced by ‘Thank you for this work’. That generates as much adrenaline as a scenic fear to see how we overcome the bar in 2026. And surely that Maribel López is: turning it around How it seduces and surprises us in 2026, Year of those imperfect anniversaries of strange figure: the 45. Hopefully it is with the same vibrations, but in other latitudes. Keep it away from water, but sober.