The smile of athletic people is not erased from our faces. It doesn’t need to be, besides. Humans spend our lives looking for reasons to smile, and now that we have a very big one, we are not going to make a ugly one.

Now, for example, they tell us about the electricity bill and it hurts us all a lot, but the little smile doesn’t just go away. Nor you are a league champion every year. Only in Germany. Another day there is talk of pardons, or the hit in Eurovision, but that slight smile of the athletic one is still there, immovable.

The other day I played in the Barts room in Barcelona, ​​and to present the song “La del pirata lame” I said that one night at my house Joaquín and I began to compose that song with lyrics by Joaquín, in which my compadre names a list of professions or exciting situations in exciting places, for example a taxi driver in New York, or a gambler in Monte Carlo, or a merchant in Damascus, or Luis Suárez in Madrid… the people gave a little laugh, because the Sabina people are polite and friendly, as well as intelligent and know how to fit jokes well even if they are very light.

Therefore, the Atléticos and the Catalans have a certain degree of affinity. And they have been many years with that little smile that we wear now, so they understand us perfectly. I said it because I really think that without Suárez we surely would not have won the championship.

So let’s keep enjoying that smirk before some ugly reality pulls us out of the humble reverie in which we find ourselves. Sportingly, I think that not even the uncertain future of the National Team will erase the smile for me and my melancholic loved ones. Only a march announcement from Simeone, or our Lucho, or some other heavyweight could change that smile into a grimace.

Dust off the shirts and wear them down the street with pride, I put on the Anfield 2020 shirt and I don’t even take it off to sleep. Llorente’s, of course.

And I keep smiling.