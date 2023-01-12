That there is a governance crisis. It is not only because of the submission of the State to criminal groups. And neither for the second edition of the “black thursday”, in which the power of weapons spoke above reason. This is a desperate cry from the former mayor of Culiacán Jesús Estrada Ferreiro who in a letter sent to the governor Ruben Rocha Moya warns that if one does not act sanely, without authoritarianism, without revenge, without betrayal and with principled loyalty, the governance crisis in Sinaloa will worsen. Estrada Ferreiro reiterated to Rocha Moya that he has informed him with the name and surname of the people who collaborate with him and who have caused and will continue to cause unpredictable damage that is affecting the state.

The former mayor of culiacan that he was removed from his position to impose a “godson” of the governor, pointed out to the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, having given instructions for whoever resolves his case, to do so against him. The case of the former mayor of Culiacán has not been legally resolved. He warns in his letter that the State Congress and the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office are being managed with political interests. The theme of Estrada Ferreiro is not alone. That of the former mayor is still pending (the reason for his separation is still unknown) of Mazatlán Luis Guillermo Benitez. This case riddled with questions and punctuated by the incompetence of the State Congress, the ASE and even the Prosecutor’s Office, it is an insult to the citizens. Accused of diversion of public money by social organizations and councilors, Benitez it is outside the City Council but within the state cabinet by orders of the governor himself. His replacement in the mayor’s office, Édgar González, was imposed by instructions from the governor and the order executed by the State Congress, despite the fact that one of the crimes that the “Chemist” is accused of (the purchase of lighting fixtures without bidding), the contract was signed Edgar Gonzalez. Here, before and today, that is complicity.

Something weird is happening in Mazatlan and the Government does not want to take it for granted or simply applies the ostrich policy. They speak of at least three “levantones” in the last two days. One of them is documented in a video that runs on social networks and that was also given in broad daylight and by armed individuals who did not even hide their faces. So unpunished. The other thing is that at least yesterday morning, in the streets of the Sánchez Celis neighborhood, a group of state police officers carried out an operation. Later, a convoy of five National Guard vehicles circulated from north to south along the busy avenue Mexican Army. Until the wail of the sirens of two ambulances from Red Cross that also in the morning they circulated quickly along Del Mar Avenue sowed fear among people. The apparent “normality” of which the Government speaks is on with pins. The truth is that the citizen seeks to banish fear, but deep down there it is present.

