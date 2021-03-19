Twitter users want Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to be Minister of Health in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany – instead of Jens Spahn. Why that would make sense and what speaks against it. A subjective analysis.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : Jens Spahn (CDU) is in sharp criticism.

: Jens Spahn (CDU) is in sharp criticism. Twitter users demand instead of the Union politician Karl Lauterbach (SPD) as the new Federal Minister of Health .

. There are perfectly plausible arguments for being analyzed Merkur.de– Author Patrick Mayer – the biggest hurdle is in the Chancellery.

Munich / Berlin – crisis managers, that’s what you know about the SPD. In February 1962, a severe storm surge struck the Hanseatic city of Hamburg. Interior Senator Helmut Schmidt took over the management of the operations. Without the storm surge he might never have become Federal Chancellor (1974-1982), Schmidt once said.

Karl Lauterbach as the successor to Jens Spahn? Demands are being made in the corona pandemic

Many years earlier, on September 9, 1948, Mayor Ernst Reuter gave a much-noticed speech during the division of Berlin by the occupying powers: “Peoples of the world: look at this city!” The so-called airlift followed.

Now Germany has another crisis: the coronavirus pandemic. And again there are voices calling for an SPD politician to be the central problem solver: Karl Lauterbach. Not only on Twitter are calls being made that the Social Democrat should become Federal Minister of Health instead of Jens Spahn (CDU) in order to guide the republic through the third wave of corona. Lauterbach has earned respect with numerous corona predictions.

Corona / Federal Minister of Health: Jens Spahn brings Karl Lauterbach into play himself

The discussions go so far that Spahn was asked in the presence of Lauterbach at a press conference in Berlin (March 19) whether the 58-year-old from Cologne might not be the better head of department. The 40-year-old replied: “We have been working together for years. When we formed the government, we didn’t know how it was going to happen. Who knows, maybe he will still be Minister of Health. “

Why it should be Lauterbach. Which is why it would be so easy. But what (and who) speaks against it:

Karl Lauterbach: Why the SPD man would be the better health minister than Jens Spahn

Karl Lauterbach is much more suitable professionally than Jens Spahn : “Spahn is a trained banker, Lauterbach doctor and professor of clinical epidemiology”, wrote a user on Twitter – and is basically right for the time being. Lauterbach’s expert advantage is evident, even if Spahn was a member of the Bundestag’s health committee between 2015 and 2018.

: “Spahn is a trained banker, Lauterbach doctor and professor of clinical epidemiology”, wrote a user on Twitter – and is basically right for the time being. Lauterbach’s expert advantage is evident, even if Spahn was a member of the Bundestag’s health committee between 2015 and 2018. Karl Lauterbach distinguishes himself as a man of action: “I swear that I will devote my energies to the well-being of the German people, to increase their benefits, to prevent damage from them (…).” Every Federal Minister takes this oath of office in accordance with Article 56 of the Basic Law (GG). In the end, Spahn seemed exhausted, and repeatedly let himself be carried away to the sentence: “If someone knows better …” Lauterbach, on the other hand, comes from a working-class family and from a simple background. He worked his way up, studied human medicine in Aachen and Arizona, and added a degree in epidemiology at the renowned Harvard University in the USA. And therefore precisely in the specialist area that is in demand in the corona pandemic.

“I swear that I will devote my energies to the well-being of the German people, to increase their benefits, to prevent damage from them (…).” Every Federal Minister takes this oath of office in accordance with Article 56 of the Basic Law (GG). In the end, Spahn seemed exhausted, and repeatedly let himself be carried away to the sentence: “If someone knows better …” Lauterbach, on the other hand, comes from a working-class family and from a simple background. He worked his way up, studied human medicine in Aachen and Arizona, and added a degree in epidemiology at the renowned Harvard University in the USA. And therefore precisely in the specialist area that is in demand in the corona pandemic. Karl Lauterbach wants to be Minister of Health: “I wish I were your only advisor” – Lauterbach recently said that with a smile at “Markus Lanz” on ZDF about the collaboration with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). And in an interview with Merkur.de Lauterbach said to the office of the Federal Minister of Health: “I already trust myself to do the job, that shouldn’t be a secret.”

“I wish I were your only advisor” – Lauterbach recently said that with a smile at “Markus Lanz” on ZDF about the collaboration with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). And in an interview with Merkur.de Lauterbach said to the office of the Federal Minister of Health: “I already trust myself to do the job, that shouldn’t be a secret.” Karl Lauterbach always has a plan and clear demands: Spahn likes to lurch around in his strategy. “The question that self-tests make a difference must be recognized together. I’ve already said that we have to look together to see which measures offer additional security, ”he said, for example. At Lauterbach, however, the following applies: a clear edge! Even if the solutions are unpopular. The best example: His advertising for lockdown measures – “The faster and better you react, the shorter the lockdown.” However, it is easier to make demands from the edge of the field than in the wrangling of interests of ministerial practice.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach under Chancellor Angela Merkel? How fast that could go

“A minister is a public servant with a one-day notice period,” said Georg Leber, another SPD politician. Between the mid-1960s and the end of the 1970s, Hesse was Federal Minister in three departments. And had no illusions about how quickly he can get rid of his job.

Federal ministers can, but do not even have to be, members of the Bundestag. Experts are in demand. Lauterbach has been a member of parliament since 2005 and has been an advisor to the federal government for years. He knows the process. Lauterbach would be ready to go in every respect.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach? A hurdle called Angela Merkel

But there is one hurdle – called: Angela Merkel. The Federal Chancellor proposes to the Federal President that the Federal Ministers be appointed and dismissed. The Federal President must comply with the proposal. Article 64 of the Basic Law states: “The Federal Ministers are appointed and dismissed by the Federal President on the proposal of the Federal Chancellor.”

But: Merkel obviously does not want to fire Spahn. Despite loud criticism, she stands by her health minister, with whom she was able to work better together in the crisis than many would have thought before her fourth term as chancellor. Anything else would cause unnecessary unrest – especially in the election year. CSU boss Markus Söder has also bit his teeth with demands for a cabinet reshuffle.

In her almost 16-year term in office, Merkel dismissed only one minister: Norbert Röttgen 2012 (CDU, then Environment Minister). In the so-called refugee crisis of 2015/16, however, the 66-year-old head of government held on to the then controversial Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière (CDU) for a long time.

And: The Union (CDU / CSU) is in the polls before the federal election in 2021. And so what happens, what Lauterbach always rejects: party political interests prevail. (pm)