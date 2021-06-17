A friend of mine got into a taxi to return from La Cartuja just as Luis Enrique was complaining at the press conference of the state of the countryside. The taxi driver got angry: “Is it possible to note this one? They are kicked out of Bilbao, we pick them up here and protest ”. The matter has continued during the week with a crossroads of statements in which even the Board has intervened, and with information slipped by the bajinis. It has transpired that UEFA and the Federation praised the field after training and especially that on Sunday Luis Enrique demanded that it be cut against the criteria of the gardeners, who feared that it would thus retain less moisture.

Perhaps the truth is widely distributed, as El Guerra said. The bottom line is that, after resigning from Bilbao, the Federation chose Seville because it has a broad spectrum agreement underway that began with the Cup finals and has now been expanded to host the Women’s National Team. It seemed like a good idea to me, even at the cost of doing these games on hot days there.. But it has a downside: football is not played there continuously and the field is not, let’s say, ‘up to date’. The other fields in which we are watching the Eurocup look better. Logical: they are more recent and were born for football, not for athletics.

But we should stop here. It would be necessary to avoid that between this, the whistles to Morata, who have made the group, the team and the city in which it plays (always the ideal headquarters for the National Team) from turning their backs. It started from a handicap: there are neither Navas nor Canales. The wink of having local players whenever possible was always good. Luis Enrique has preferred not to do it and it is his right, but the fans have the symmetrical right to lose their devotion to the cause. And if it happens later that Morata misses goals, he whistles. And if Luis Enrique complains about the countryside, then the reaction of my friend’s taxi driver has arrived. This dynamic should be stopped.