That the universe of television series is living its golden age these years It is a fact: the platforms are all-powerful, they have launched into very ambitious productions and the most brilliant stars of cinema – directors, actors, actresses, screenwriters – have taken refuge in this audiovisual format that has almost everyone hooked. At this point it is rare to find someone who does not enjoy this genre and does not chain one chapter after another. In fact, for a large part of the population, the consumption of these audiovisual products has become something daily, a good way, for example, to end the day on the sofa and with the blanket. Or an interesting option for a weekend without plans. What if we take advantage of that time to improve our English? Those minutes we spend watching a series, being a continuous habit over time, can help us learn … without studying!

But, of course, it is convenient to choose well which title we choose to advance our knowledge of the language. Because who has not collapsed trying to see a chapter in English and realizing that he understands almost nothing? We don’t want to try again! “The series are not designed as a learning tool and may not be the best way to learn from scratch – justifies Cath McLellan, a native of London and professor at the British Council in Barcelona – but they can help us if we want to use them.” The first advice he gives for this seems like a truism, but it is not. “The main thing is that you like the one you choose, because otherwise you will not pay attention,” McLellan emphasizes.

Another fundamental recommendation: do not get discouraged in the first bars if we do not understand anything. If you hold at least ten minutes (other than pure action, of course), you have already passed an important barrier. «Many people get frustrated, it is normal, but do not lose heart. They should know that people with a very good level of English or even speakers have to put subtitles with some series for many reasons: There are cultural settings where they speak in a certain way, complicated accents … ”, explains McLellan.

That is why she, unlike other English teachers, wants to defend the use of subtitles. Many teachers, rigidly, require their students to completely dispense with them or to put them in English because it is worthless. «Yes, it is worth! You get hold of the sounds, the intonation, very quickly you start to pick up words, then phrases … », says McLellan. Depending on your level, play with the subtitles (use them at your convenience, they are there to help you).

Something already seen in Spanish



Any more advice before encouraging us to watch series in English? Yes, a very useful one. If we don’t feel very safe, “We can start with one that we have already seen first in Spanish,” says the teacher. In this way, by already knowing the plot and the characters, we ‘free’ the brain from these ties and we can focus more on language.

Robert Garbett, a native of Birmingham and with decades of experience as an English teacher behind him – especially for business professionals – considers that watching series in his mother tongue is “essential” for learning. «To begin with, because, if you are learning a language, it is to ‘use’ it in a real way, to communicate, read or watch series and movies. Well, start, it does not matter that it is not easy for you! », He encourages. And he uses himself as an example. When he arrived in our country, he had no idea of ​​Spanish, but he bought a TV and, as there was no option for subtitles, he began “to watch movies and series throughout the first year.”. “I remember watching ‘Blue Summer’ a lot! Some replacement! », He remembers amused. At that time there was not much to choose from, but now there is, thanks to digital platforms. There is something for all tastes and for all ages. «There are series that are very good to learn and actors who speak very good English and are worth listening to. For example, the protagonist of ‘Sherlock’, Benedict Cumberbatch ”, points out Garbett.

For the New Zealander Clive Shackleton, also with a long career as an English teacher in Spain, the series are an excellent option to learn in a fun, almost unconscious way. Because, in his experience, if a student gets bored, he loses motivation and learning English becomes (again) the ‘to-do list that I will never do’. «For this reason, in addition to series, I highly recommend tik-toks. They are short, funny, use different accents and varied vocabulary. Anything goes, even Peppa Pig », he assures.

For many it is the jewel in the crown to learn English. The diction of his characters is enviable, “like a book”, they say. In fact, many protagonists come from the theater. But, of course, they speak like Britons of the early twentieth century, they use old-fashioned expressions … Flirting in a disco with what you learned in this fiction would be a bit strange. For Shackleton, the ‘extra’ incentive is the presence of very different ways of speaking: “There are the rich and the poor, with their differences.” It is easy to understand and, as there are characters of different ages, different registers are learned. “There are also parts where they speak to the camera, very interesting to learn,” adds McLellan. The chapters are short, fun and for all ages. The brevity and the American accent, which some find it easier, are other of his strengths. It also happens with ‘Friends’. “The ‘sitcoms’ are highly recommended, since, by already knowing the characters and having a simple plot, you can better look at their way of speaking,” he adds. The series takes place in Northern Ireland and focuses on the lives of four teenage girls. As a background, the Irish conflict. And … an Irish accent, of course. So why does McLellan recommend it? ‘People must learn that there are different accents. Normally, the typical one from the south of England is taken as ‘good English’, but it is convenient to diversify and learn expressions from other regions. The chapters are short – so the comprehension effort doesn’t take too long – and the time is interesting. We learn English and a little bit of the historical frame of fiction. We are going to learn a lot of vocabulary about swords, dragons, battles, bastards, noble titles and others – something that perhaps in a pub we will not use much – but we must not mislead, his English is not archaic at all. “It engages and the language is modern. So seeing it is effortless. And almost all the actors speak very clearly, “says Garbett. His dialogues are a very good learning tool.

There is quite a bit of controversy as to whether this series is good or bad for learning English. His fans – who are legion – consider him excellent … but maybe he will lose his passion a bit. “They have a lot of accents, they speak very conversationally and there are quite a few tacos,” says Cath McLellan. The protagonists are a family of gangsters, the Shelby. And of course, they speak appropriately and with a very strong accent of Birmingham, the city where they settle and whose underworld they try to control. It is not the best for newbies, but it is best for people of a certain level. “I know natives who find it difficult to understand it and see it with subtitles,” reveals the teacher. In this case the complexity does not only come from the language, “which is very from the street on some occasions”, but also. The plot does not allow you to get lost: police, drugs, politicians … it is exciting, but it requires concentration. If we are aware of what the characters say, we are likely to miss things. It is not for someone who has just started to watch series in English, although, as there are such varied roles, it is interesting for those who want to compare the way of speaking of different groups. “This is very useful, but you already need a good foundation,” McLellan emphasizes.