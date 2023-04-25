The post from Angela Celentano’s parents’ lawyer, on the room that belonged to the child and on those gifts locked in a closet

It’s been almost 27 years since the parents of the little girl Angela Celentano hope to receive good news. Since the investigators’ investigations never led to an outcome, they continued to do them themselves, also because they have no intention of stopping.

The little girl was 3 years old when her tracks. It was supposed to be a day of happiness and joy for the family, which instead turned into a drama.

The lawyer of Maria and Catello, Louis Ferrandino I’ve been following this case for years. Together with the couple, he also managed to open a trail with South America and everyone was convinced they had found the little girl, who would now 30 years.

One of the lawyer’s connections had managed to find a girl who lives in that place, who seemed to be little Angela Celentano. She had one wants equal to her on the back and her parents, at the material time, also had ties with Campania.

However, according to the DNA results, this lead also proved successful negativeas this examination revealed that unfortunately she was not the missing girl.

Now the only open track is that Turkishfor which the same investigators have asked that the file remains open. They will only be available in June news on this.

The note from the lawyer of Angela Celentano’s parents

Maria and Catello guests a very truethey talked about the pain they feel and the hope they never lost. The same lawyer Luigi Ferrandino in speaking of room of little Angela, in a post she wrote:

This was Angela’s room. Today the younger sister Naomi sleeps there, the older Rosa, got married. The gifts her parents give her on her every birthday speak of her growth.