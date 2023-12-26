When the photographer Ugo Borsatti in 1954 at the Trieste station immortalized the passionate kiss between an American soldier who, leaning out of the train window, supported a girl from Trieste, lifting her one meter from the ground, he did not imagine that 40 years later an American soldier would come to Trieste to look for him and make sure that the couple in the photo were really his parents. Reviving this story is 'InTrieste', an English-language quarterly published in the Julian capital, which interviewed Christopher Swaim, the couple's son.

Theirs is one of the many love stories that marked the arrival of the allies to free the country from the Nazis. The young US soldier James Swain, originally from a small town in Arizona, and Graziella from Trieste know each other because the latter does laundry for the US military to earn some money. They fall in love but the relationship seems destined to be short-lived: in 1954 the US Army stationed in Trieste, nine years after the end of the Second World War, leaves the city, returning it to Italy.

Graziella goes to the station to say goodbye to her soldier. The photo is splendid, perhaps more beautiful than the kiss immortalized by Robert Doisneau at the Hotel de Ville. The ardor is striking, that almost acrobatic gesture with the two who seem to hold each other only thanks to the glue of their lips, sealed in the kiss. And the incredible indifference of James' comrades is striking, looking out of the other windows waiting to leave the city and its destiny behind. The story, however, took an unexpected positive turn: James and Graziella would get married in November of the same year, in Livorno, and, after various adversities, they would go to live in the United States, a sort of promised land for Italians, who in after the war they had to deal with a country defeated by the war, in need of reconstruction and exhausted by poverty.

Christopher himself, born overseas in 1956, tells the story in the article published by 'InTrieste', who remembers New York City, many jobs and cities, until moving to Germany where he – too – enlisted in the US army, which destined for Vicenza, Italy. Having discovered the existence of the photo, in 1994 he came to Trieste to meet, thanks to a cousin, Borsatti, who he had learned was the author of the shot. Christopher and his wife then became friends of Borsatti, and when in 2022, Trieste honored the well-known photographer, both were there. Many will have wondered who that American couple present at such a city event was. The story of James and Graziella will also be the subject of a documentary, in progress.