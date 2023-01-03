It is a question, in general, reviled and ridiculed by the narrators. Denigrated as a cliché, and perhaps also because it is uncomfortable, because it usually comes first in the interviews and seems routine and even foolish, although there is something in it that can leave the interviewee unbalanced for a while, especially if it is formulated like that : “Where did the idea for your book come from?”

The idea? This concept may cause the atmosphere between interviewer and interviewee to become difficult immediately. However, I have been verifying for some time that the question actually has a great charge of depth, because in fact it is like asking where ideas come from, or what an idea is, or where writing itself came from, an activity of indiscernible origin.

It was Siri Hustvedt who made me see the question differently when she said that the narrators were upset when they glimpsed that, instead of topical or routine, the question was unanswerable. It is? As much as the answer to the question of what is an idea. For Plutarch, an idea was by itself incorporeal nature. Perhaps that would explain that on the few times that I have felt in full writing ecstasy, the sudden appearance of a most opportune idea may have come to seem to me of an incorporeal nature, as if coming from outside, so external and foreign that I have even found myself unable to understand it. look for it beyond the insane computer, as if, among inconstant shapes, I could catch a glimpse of the fugitive smoke of the silhouette of a muse.

I know someone who, faced with a blurry apparition of this style, has calmed down by telling himself that it all came out of nowhere, period. And to another that, when he saw an unexpected idea burst into his writing, he preferred to believe that it had arisen from his brain tissue and from the text he was writing at that moment.

Now, if we dare to suppose that the unexpected idea has come from outside, where do we think it comes from? It is the question of questions. Should we think that the idea comes from an imperceptible place, transformed into an angel with a trumpet blowing the sentence that will allow us to advance in the text?

If we accept that it is difficult to know where an idea comes from, it will not seem so strange to us that the question, by catapulting the interrogated novelist towards philosophy, upsets him so much that he ends up refusing to go in search of the dark origin of everything. I have witnessed cases in which, to avoid the unanswerable question, the deranged person, before resorting to an idea, has appealed to any image (a bored German woman on a balcony, for example) to explain the origin of his novel, since It is well known that, in our time, the word “image”, unlike the word “thought”, not only triumphs, but also reassures every inhabitant of the society of the spectacle.

I conclude by thinking of Roland Barthes, who was asked why he wrote: “Because writing decenters speech, the individual, the person, and carries out a work whose origin is indiscernible.”

