Pedophile priest, the courage of a 21-year-old to tell everything

A lad 21-year-old found courage at a distance of a lot of time from report an alleged pedophile priest of a small town in the province of Syracuse. The victim relied on the bishop, telling his whole story. By now the boy – we read in the Corriere della Sera – lives far away from Sicily. In his country in the province of Syracuse he rarely returns to see the grandmother who raised him. In March 2021 he found the courage to denounce the priest who, for 9 yearsit would raped physically and psychologically. “I stayed without parents at nine years old: my father died and my mother abandoned us. I started dating church. That’s where I met him, a former chaplain soldier who occasionally came to say mass”.

“Yes is busy with me– continues the victim of abuse to Corriere – I was small and it I considered the father which I no longer had. Then I was poor and he made me giftshe bought me clothes“. The violence would have started a few months after the first meeting. “He asked me to sleep with himhad a beautiful villa with the pool and there abused me. Years go by and the relationship with that man of 30 years older becomes one cage. Joseph tries to get away from the priest, he joins him everywhere, uses him as bait on the web for meet other boys. It is then that the young man finds the courage to confide and reveals what he now experiences as violence. “He keep on to be a priest and I fear it may hurt to others”. The Curia has another version: “No, it was forbidden“.

