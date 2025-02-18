“That one has Pirula, what a marimacho”: Gijón Alevín Football players insulted by relatives of the rival team

It was not the first time that something like this happened in the field where the Benjamin-Salavín de Gijón Women’s Football Category plays play That he had been witnessing 10 of his players, 10 years old for a month, began to be increpted by their appearance, by fathers and mothers of rival teams, during the matches.

Macho insults like “You have eggs “,” That one has Pirula “,” What a marimacho “or, in the best case,” that is a boy “, is what these girls have been holding, by relatives of the rival teams, in the rival teams, in Most, fathers and mothers, attacked because their physical appearance does not fit in which, according to these fathers and mothers, girls must have.

From the club, logically, the anger is capital, and they have already contacted the Asturian Football Federation and also with the Ministry and Sports, since this competition “is on horseback between both institutions”, as explained by its Secretary, Xoxé Fernández Estrada.

The Women’s Gijón Football, fed up with a situation that begins a month ago and that goes, worryingly in crescendo, this weekend issued a statement in which they show their indignation and regret that “in the middle of the 21st century the right of the girls to play football on equal terms ”.

Likewise, they have contacted the three clubs with which this has happened, one of them, the Villa de Tineo has already issued a statement condemning the facts and showing their support to the female gijón, and ensure that if this situation occurs again “They will denounce in situ” those who pour these types of insults and attacks against the players.

Fernández Estrada explains that, although it has been considered expelled from the competition to clubs whose families encourage these types of situations, this is not a decision that they support from the female gijón, since it would end up harming girls who would remain without playing what It remains of the season, without being responsible for what adults do.

Therefore, from this Gijon team what they ask is that those fathers and mothers who insult, vex and attack the players, do not step on a field or, failing that, a clue, for the next three years.

From the government of the Principality, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Vanesa Gutiérrez, expressed this weekend, through their social networks, its absolute rejection of “unacceptable behaviors” and their solidarity with the players and the club.

It has not been until Monday, but the Football Federation of the Principality has condemned these behaviors suffered by the Women’s Gijón Football and has announced that it will open a sanctioning file to the sets involved, although it reserves the right to take legal actions, they explain as they explain In a statement.