The farewell of aerodynamicist David Sanchez highlights Maranello’s tendency not to chase the technicians, but Red Bull has also done it and the results are visible

Gianluca Gasparini – Milan

One GP was enough, the debut one of the World Championship, for Ferrari’s season in F1 to become half a powder keg. The Bahrain weekend exposed a series of problems, ranging from the speed lag compared to an amazing Red Bull to significant reliability problems that were believed (optimistically) to be confined to 2022.

term marriage — If that weren’t enough, yesterday came the news of the resignation of David Sanchez who from head of aerodynamics in 2021 had been promoted to chief of engineers, personally involved in the design and development of the F1-75 a year ago. But also the protagonist in the creation of the SF-23 which made its debut in Sakhir, however in the role of “head of vehicle concept”. Person who takes care of the new single-seaters, establishing the improvement objectives to be achieved in each sector and coordinating the work of others. It is difficult to think that the departure of the French engineer is the result of a sudden decision in the light of what happened in Bahrain. But, evidently, Ferrari was not satisfied with Sanchez. And the latter did not see a happy future for himself in Maranello. Otherwise the marriage would not have ended, despite the difficulties of the moment See also Santos wants Marcelo Bielsa as coach

fragility and uncertainty — The beating suffered by the Cavallino in the first race of the season, especially the way it manifested itself, highlighted a fragility linked precisely to delicate technical issues. Revealing, beyond the mechanical failure that put Leclerc on the sidelines, a lot of uncertainty (not to say confusion) in the management of the work: little consistency in the three days of testing, some too many technical risks (see single pylon rear wing tested and immediately disassembled) over the three days of competition. And now the exit of Sanchez. That a small repercussion to the structure (but it can also be positive…) certainly inflicts it. However, the biggest concern, the same one we mentioned after the Bahrain GP, ​​comes to light by widening the lens from the detail to the larger scene: Ferrari absolutely needs to strengthen the first technical line. Red Bull, in recent years, has spent money on Mercedes and – also for this reason – has inherited its winning power. As in a domino, Aston Martin went shopping in Red Bull: and last Sunday, coincidentally, the car driven by Alonso proved to be the second force on the track behind the two spaceships of Verstappen and Perez. It’s a humble and perhaps inelegant approach, the one that leads to chasing other people’s technicians, but it pays off. Provided we move in time, which the redhead hasn’t done so far. See also Nairo Quintana: Arkea reveals details of his withdrawal from the Vuelta and what's to come

tendency not to seek help — Whoever Maranello wants to hire now, even the best designer in the world, will not be able to start work before next year due to the ban that F1 (to avoid the transfer of technology and secrets from one team to another) imposes on technicians who change teams . Always assuming that Ferrari has this intention. Because the other flaw in Maranello is, historically, that of feeling so good that it believes it doesn’t need help. In addition to the other one whereby, when the good ones are in the house (see Aldo Costa and James Allison), one manages to send them away or make them escape. The sensation, for the Cavallino, is that of a 2023 already in great ascent. The new team principal Fred Vasseur, upon arriving, thought perhaps that the biggest problem was the choice of the driver to focus on as number 1: as a priority, he soon ended up at the bottom of the list… See also Toni: "Juve recovered? Verona and Lazio will say: the challenge is continuity"