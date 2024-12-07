That old disappointment

On a day like this, 46 years ago, the Spanish Constitution that governs today was voted on. In the brief Regional Center of TVE in Aragón we work piecework. Among other reductions to the unattainable perfection, it bothered me that they had ignored my land, a historical community with its jurisdiction and its Justice as Ombudsman, compared to those of Catalonia and the Basque Country. With no time for almost anything, I barely arrived at the polling station door in time to vote. You had to try it. Without enthusiasm. Today Aragon is governed by a markedly extreme right-wing government that nullifies important achievements of the democratic journey. And many democrats of those days and all those who have followed and will continue have been on that journey with large doses of disenchantment.

Today we are experiencing what the press describes as “fierce partisan debate.” It is not such in the strict sense: what there is is a brutal attack by the political, judicial and media right on the constitutionally established government. In accordance with the Constitution -let us emphasize-, based on parliamentary majorities. And that is not because he is characterized by being very radical in his actions.