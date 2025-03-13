03/13/2025



Updated at 07: 54h.





Located in the Cádiz Province Around the Guadiaro River, the exclusive Sotogrande occupies an area that covers 20 km2 from the Mediterranean Sea to the foothills of the Sierra Almenara. This residential and leisure destination has a community of 2,500 permanent international homes and approximately 8,000 in high season. It houses more than 300 companies and one of the best international schools in Spain, Sotogrande International School. In 2024, the Sotogrande real estate market experienced a 30% increase In the average sale price compared to 2023, reaching an average of more than 1.9 million euros, while high -end properties first reached for the first time the 17 million euros.

Key developments like The 15 and Village Verde were fundamental pillars of this success. The 15 has already sold more than 50 % of its plots and villas, while Aquaa project Ark Architectsit was sold in just six months, reaching an emblematic price of 12 million euros. For its part, Village Verde, an exclusive apartment complex, has sold 85 % of its units before the delivery of its second phase in mid -2025, with an average sale price of sale of 1.4 million euros. These data position this exclusive area of ​​southern Andalusia among the most prestigious and desired postal codes in the world, together with destinations such as Monaco, Saint-Tropez, Mayfair and The Hamptons.

The most exclusive postal codes

– Monaco It remains the most expensive real estate market in the world, with prices that reach an average of 55,000 euros/m², according to Savills. Their values ​​tend to remain stable compared to other global locations. Although it is still a very demanded destination, in recent years prices have shown a slight stabilization. According to the World Cities Prime Residential Index de Savills, the price per square meter is currently 1% lower than its 2021 historical maximum.









– For its part, Saint-Tropez It offers luxury properties with prices ranging between 18,000 and 22,000 euros/m². This exclusive French Riviera enclave continues to attract high -level buyers in search of villas in front of the sea and properties in the hills with panoramic views. According to Savills, a government initiative to preserve the natural environment has increased density in central areas and limited new development opportunities, which has further promoted prices. The demand experienced a boom during and after the pandemic, reaching some of the highest sales prices of the Riviera.

– In London, Mayfairlocated in the West End, it is still the most exclusive zip code of the city. In 2024, the average sale price stood just below 5.5 million pounds sterling. However, according to Rightmove, the average sale price in Mayfair during the last year was 15% lower than the previous year and 41% below the historical maximum of 9.16 million pounds in 2019.

– In the United States, The Hamptonsin Long Island, it is still a luxury destination for celebrities and great fortunes. According to The New York Times, in November 2024, the general market prices had increased approximately 25% year -on -year.

11310 of Sotogrande

Sotogrande is a private urbanization that has some of the most exclusive mansions in Spain



Sotogrande is a private postal code, which offers 24 hours and a safe and quiet environment for its residents. It is the only urbanization in Spain that covers a complete postal code, which further reinforces its exclusivity and attractiveness between families and buyers of high purchasing power that seek privacy.

In addition, this area is a reference in the world of golf, housing iconic fields like Real Club Valderrama, Real Club Sotogrande and the Club Reserve. In 2024, he was recognized as the Best residential golf development of the world by Golf World and ascended to *6th place in the ranking of the 100 best resorts in Europe.

«Sotogrande is much more than a place to live; It represents a lifestyle where with care design, a vibrant community and a deep connection with nature. The continuous growth of housing demand is also due to our reputation in terms of security and the presence of an excellent international school, which makes it an ideal environment for both families and for those who seek a sophisticated Mediterranean life, ”he says Rita JordãoMarketing Director of Sotogrande.

Report an error



