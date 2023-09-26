Airbnb announced the availability of shrek’s swamp house through its platform in a completely themed space located in Scotlandunleashing great excitement among fans of the saga of films based on fairy tales.

Through a special statement, Airbnb confirmed that the site will be for rent for a limited time, a fantastic replica of the ogre’s house from the movies dreamworksmaking nostalgia feel in the air.

“Once upon a time, a very talkative Donkey agreed to take care of his best friend’s home in his absence. Before returning home, Donkey will invite local guests and also guests from far, far away to sleep like a real ogre in the Swamp of “Shrek, only available on Airbnb,” reads the accommodation rental site.

That nostalgia! Shrek’s swamp is up for rent on Airbnb

The cabin is completely themed and it is the most outstanding replica that exists of the home of the famous green and grumpy ogre, where he lives with Princess Fiona and her three children; Felicia, Farkle and Fergus, so those who stay will surely feel like they are in the popular story.

It is possible to sleep like an ogre in the Shrek cabin that Airbnb rents

According to information from Airbnb, the guests of the house of the shrek swamp You will be able to enjoy an exclusive and special two-night stay for a maximum of three people from October 27 to 29 of this year, an unmissable opportunity.

This is what Shrek’s house in Scotland looks like inside

During your stay at the place you can relax with the light of candles made with ogre ear wax, enjoy a parfait, ‘Donkey’s favorite dessert, tell horror stories at the bonfire until late at night, eat desserts in the morning and even using Shrek’s bathroom, just as you can see in the movies.

