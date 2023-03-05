“That non-friccica”: Loretta Goggi’s gaffe on Domenica In

Small gaffe by Loretta Goggi during today’s episode, 5 March 2023, on Domenica In where she was a guest to present Benedetta primavera, her new show on Rai 1. During the interview Mara Venier teased Goggi: “But what you have? I see you beautiful friccicarella…”. “The non-friccica one…”, Loretta replied who, a few moments later, putting her hand over her mouth, exclaimed: “I said something terrible…”. Laughter in the studio and from Mara.

#SundayIn unveil the logo of #BlessedSpring: the new variety show by Loretta Goggi. pic.twitter.com/Elh494LFg0 — Italian TV (@Italian_TV) March 5, 2023

“So tired… I don’t sleep”, joked Goggi who then spoke of her show, broadcast on Rai 1 from Friday, in which she will try her hand at some imitations (but not only).

Then on the insults that come to famous people on social media: “But do you go to see the profiles of these people? But why? Shut up… At least put up a picture of a cartoon, not your picture… The best thing is that they often have it in for us women. But why can’t we dress up as rock? Men remain interesting, why not us? I am very interesting…”.