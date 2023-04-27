staff of the Directorate of Public Safety and Transit of Ecatepecthey made the arrest of five individuals, four of them relatives, accused of threatening a woman with a firearm and two knives on the national avenueat the height of the colony Santa Maria Chiconautlato assault her.

The events occurred while uniformed officers were conducting patrols in the area, when the victim requested the support of the uniformed officers, and denounced that moments before the individuals who were fleeing aboard a Jeep-type truck that was going meters ahead had assaulted her for what she gave them. his purse in which he carried 3 thousand pesos in cash.

After a brief pursuit and after blocking the path of the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling, the uniformed officers verified that among their belongings there was a revolver-type firearm, two knives, and a pink cloth purse with 3,000 pesos in cash. property of the victim.

Likewise, after the review, they confirmed that the 2009 black Grand Cherokee-type truck had a current theft report dated April 12, 2023. See also What happened to the "Cannibal of Atizapán", the greatest femicide in the history of Mexico?

For this, five men identified as Jose Armando “N”, Angel Amir “N.”, Arming “N”, Irvin “N” and Giovanni “N”two of them are brothers, while two others are also relatives.