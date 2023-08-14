Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Christian Lindner promises that Ukraine will be supported “shoulder to shoulder”. We accompany him on his first lightning visit to Kiev.

Kiev – The wall of terror does not end. Meter by meter of portraits of young dead men. Date of birth, date of death, often less than 25 years in between. “Look at them,” says Andriy Shevchenko, “look them in the eye.” Christian Lindner forces himself along the wall, step by step. Shevchenko, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, stops several times and says a few sentences about the pictures. In front of a picture he says curtly: “My younger brother.” At the end of the wall, Shevchenko, a bear of a man in a sand-colored uniform, kneels and crosses himself.

The air shimmers on this hot August day in Kiev, but at this moment the cold of war is palpable. The minutes in which Lindner silently eyed the pictures, then laid a bunch of red roses on the dusty floor at the memorial are the most memorable moments of his memorable business trip to Ukraine. He only stays in Kiev for twelve hours, they are packed with political talks, the federal finance minister and head of the FDP probably comes closest to the country on this wall. “That moves everyone who has human feelings,” says Lindner after the meeting on Michaelsplatz.

The journey, kept secret until the last minute and only accompanied by a very small entourage, can at best do just that: remind us of the war, the suffering, the hardships of the Ukrainians. A year and a half after the Russian attack, indifference and isolated skepticism are creeping into the German debate. The first murmur that the millions of Ukrainian refugees are quite well equipped with basic income here, when do they all want to work or do they want to go home again? And when will negotiations with the Russians begin?

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) lays flowers on Michaelsplatz together with Deputy Defense Minister Andriy Shevchenko. © Thomas Imo/Imago

Lindner in Kiev: “Shoulder to shoulder” against the Russian war

Lindner himself is not one of the relativizers. Nor is he an ultra-supporter like his Pareti friend Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chairwoman of the Defense Committee, who has been calling for stronger armaments for the attacked country without a break for the past 17 months – almost without taboos. But the last time he set foot in Kiev was in 2020, before the war.

He made up for it with his time-consuming journey – by government plane to eastern Poland, by minibus late at night to the border, then a ten-hour journey on the rattling night train to Kiev. On site he wants to make it clear: You continue to have our solidarity. He tirelessly repeated in Kiev that Ukraine opted for the liberal democracies of the West, for a social market economy, “against oligarch capitalism” – and that’s exactly why Putin attacked him. “We will continue this,” he tells everyone who asks about arms shipments, “shoulder to shoulder.”

For the first time he speaks indirectly for a delivery of the Taurus cruise missiles. Because of the enormous range of over 500 kilometers, which is theoretically far into Russian territory, there is still a controversial discussion in Berlin as to whether Kiev should get this type of weapon. He hopes for a decision soon, says Lindner, and should know more about it as FDP leader and federal finance minister. Unlike his chancellor, he is also crystal clear: “Ukraine must win this war.” It is also part of Germany’s responsibility “that Ukraine’s staying power is always greater than the evil that emanates from Putin’s war.”

Deceptive normality: Lindner talks to Kiev Mayor Klitschko

On that day in Kiev he experienced some of the insoluble contradictions of this war. If you are not standing next to the tank wrecks or the death wall, you will feel like you are in a western, beautiful, sometimes cheerful city. In Kiev there is everyday life, often whole days and nights without an air raid alarm. And even when the sirens wail, a certain routine has developed. Local residents can identify the whistle of the anti-missile defense system and the crackle of the enemy drones, only rarely are there impacts. The front is hundreds of kilometers to the east and southeast.

When Lindner ignores the fact that he is being followed at every step by seven heavily armed bodyguards from the German Federal Criminal Police Office and from the Ukrainian state security service; that in his convoy there is always an ambulance with blue lights on duty; and that each station of his twelve Kiev hours was chosen in such a way that he can be taken to an air raid shelter in just a few steps – then it feels almost normal in the city. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor, whispers in German that one should not be fooled by this normality. He and Lindner sat down for half an hour in a hotel in Kiev. “We are counting on our partners to understand the situation and that this cannot be postponed,” the ex-boxer said afterwards.

Lindner meets soldiers in Kiev – a hug to say goodbye

Beyond the weapons debates, Lindner wants to talk about reconstruction investments on the Dnieper. He would like to arrange help for mine clearance and bomb disposal in the future, since his ministry in Germany is responsible for the disposal of explosive ordnance. And he offers expertise in privatizing companies so that Ukraine can convert its many state holdings (which Lindner would never say) without corruption and without new oligarchism. “We are not a donor nation,” he understates, “but a partner nation.”

It becomes more concrete when Lindner meets three Ukrainian soldiers in the city. It is precisely those who operate one of the two Iris-T anti-aircraft systems that Germany has supplied. You even received training in Germany in August. They thank him and proudly report having shot down 180 deadly Russian missiles with the Iris-T system. But in the next sentence: “We want more. We need more to protect our country.” Lindner answers shortly. “I understood – more.” And hugs the soldiers goodbye.

During the night, the minister and his delegation will make their way back to Poland on a winding road. Lindner is expected back in Berlin on Tuesday morning. (Christian Deutschlaender)