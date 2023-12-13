“That morning I sent him some messages”: Jennifer Aniston and the last text messages exchanged with Matthew Perry, who according to her was happy

Over a month after the tragic death of Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, who was very close to him through a friendship, went back to talking about him. The star explained that Matt was healthy and happy and that she had texted with him that same morning. Nothing about her had made her think that a similar drama could happen soon.

The death of Matthew Perry, a great actor of many successful films, known throughout the world especially for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, shocked everyone.

In particular, he threw into despair those who shared 10 unforgettable years with him, that is the other protagonists of the beloved NBC show.

Among all the other protagonists of Friends, the one with whom Perry had maintained the best relationship, and who suffered the most from his sudden death, is undoubtedly Jennifer Aniston, the Rachel of Friends.

Some sources told the actress of the desperation in which she appeared on the day of Perry's funeral. Furthermore, it seems that Jennifer has withdrawn into herself since she received the tragic news. She no longer left the house and has lost 5 kg.

Jennifer Aniston and the last messages to Matthew

After a few days of silence, Jennifer reappeared on social media and obviously she did so with a very touching post dedicated to his friendto the thousand laughs we had together and to the immense void he left.

Recently, the actress released an interview to the magazine Verietyduring which it was impossible to talk anymore about his Matthew.

She, as is known, had never broken off relations with him. Indeed, according to him they had exchanged messages until the very enduntil the morning of October 28th.

He was healthy, had stopped smoking and was getting back into shape. He was happy: that's all I know. That morning I was texting him. He wasn't in pain and wasn't struggling. I miss him so much, he made us laugh so much.

Perry's loss was Aniston's second major loss in the space of a year. In 2022, in fact, the Hollywood star had to say goodbye to her beloved Pope.