She passed away at just 58 years old, due to a monster that left her no escape. Pain and tears for the passing of Daniela Signoriniwho died on her birthday.

A very sad story that comes from the municipality of Belluno. Daniela Signorini was an always cheerful and smiling mother, who loved animals, music and walking in the open air. One terrible day, that came heartbreaking diagnosis. She fought like a lioness, but that monster prevailed.

She passed away in on his birthday, a coincidence that tore even more the hearts of all those who knew her and loved her. Those who fought alongside her and who prayed and hoped for a different ending.

The family wanted to leave a thanksin the epigraph, for all those doctors who treated her and who did everything possible to make her feel protected and loved.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of the Oncology departments of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and the Pneumatology departments of the Belluno Hospital for the loving care provided.

Daniela leaves her daughters, her sister, her father and all her relatives in pain. She was a very well known woman among the community, in fact there were many love messages sent to remember her one last time and to show closeness and affection to her beautiful family.

After the diagnosis, Daniela continued to do what she loved most: being the contralto of the Ctg Choir. Singing with her friends, it gave her the strength to fight the illness. The last time he had delighted everyone with his voice in Trieste, on 17 December.

The last moving message from Daniela Signorini

The funeral was celebrated yesterday at the parish church of Cusighe. Before passing away forever, the 58-year-old wrote a last touching messagewhich his family wanted to include on the funeral poster.

Don't mourn my absence, feel me close and talk to me again. I will love you in heaven as I loved you on earth.

