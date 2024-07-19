Mexico City.- Álvaro Morales, controversial commentator who joined the Americanista side in 2018 after the final against his former team Cruz Azul, left a strong message to his namesake, Álvaro Fidalgo, for missing a sure goal during his visit to Tigres UANL.

On ESPN’s Futbol Picante, the Mexican commentator called the Spaniard an “overrated” and “arrogant” player, for being exposed yesterday (Wednesday) when he tried to define a play that was simple but made it more complicated.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Without a goalkeeper, Álvaro Fidalgo only had to place the ball, but in his eagerness to finish with his chest the ball went over the university roof.

After Club América’s second defeat in the Liga MX Apertura 2024, fans lashed out at ‘El Maguito’. Álvaro Morales did the same and also challenged him to send him a message on social media.

And according to the famous ‘Brujo’, Fidalgo wrote to him one day to tell him that he “would not fall for his game”, so the sports presenter has no doubt that he will do it again after hearing the harsh criticism he made today at the beginning of the sports programme.

“What happened, daddy? The goal is almost three meters high and almost eight meters long, for God’s sake. What did you want to do in your arrogance? I don’t know if you’re going to write me another message personally to tell me that you’re not going to fall for my game,” said Álvaro Morales.

“You have been overrated, it is your arrogance, you are the legacy of (Santiago) Solari. I hope you do well so that the team does well, keep quiet, get to work because that was a stupid thing to do, here is my phone number so you can send me a message whenever you want, Fidalgo,” he added.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.