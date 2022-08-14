Days ago, the renowned magazine France Football published the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022, which will have a winner on Monday, October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
The big surprise, which has caused a lot of impact on social networks and on the footballing public in general, is the absence of Lionel Andrés Messi, maximum winner of the trophy (7 times), who has not been left out of the nominees since 2005.
It is true that his calendar season with Paris Saint Germain will be evaluated, it was not the desired one, eliminated quickly in the Champions League, where all the chips were put in to be able to conquer that title for the first time in the history of the club, but not being among the 30 nominees? It really is embarrassing, and I find it hard to believe that it was a natural decision on the part of the organization.
“I have no idea how to vote, but France Football shows that it has no personality,” affirmed Hristo Stoichkov, a star of the 90s, in relation to this topic and it seemed like a great phrase to graph this embarrassing decision.
Surely the Rosario star did not deserve first place, because if we consider the general performance of all the footballers there were some who deserve more than Leo to win the award in 2022, but leave it out of a list of 30, with really unusual presencesleads me to think that there was a general overreaction for having given him the 2021 Ballon d’Or instead of Lewandowski, as if showing that there is no favoritism for anyone and that is why he is relegated here.
Has lost the award all kinds of credibility, in my opinion, after this nomination. I will continue to watch the gala and count how many Ballon d’Ors each footballer has, but nothing will be the same after leaving Messi out of the 30 best players of a year. I just think about it and it doesn’t make any sense. what a piece of paper.
