This Saturday, August 31st, another edition of the Young Classic between Blue Cross and Americato be held in the Sports City Stadiumcorresponding to Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich is why the players have spoken to the media to find out their points of view prior to the match.
On behalf of The Machine, Luis Romosigning for this semester, was in charge of attending the media at a press conference, where he even talked about what happened in the last final of Mexican soccer, where the Eagles were crowned thanks to a controversial ending marked by Henry Martinafter a foul on Israel Reyes by the Argentine Carlos Rotondi.
“It is difficult to turn around a final that was decided in that way, but I think the group has already assimilated it. That match was decided by a controversial penalty”responded the Sinaloa native about the final that continues to be debated by many fans and specialists, precisely in the before Blue Stadiumwhich will serve as the venue for this Young Classic.
Regarding the match that will take place, the World Cup player said: “What we talk about is the number of tickets (full stadium), everything external and everything that can come out, it doesn’t matter. Both teams have quality and we must be at our best for 90 minutes, otherwise you pay the price. Thinking that you have an advantage is a mistake. You have to appeal to the idea of play, intensity and everything that enhances and it is the only way”.
The midfielder and celestial champion in the Guardians 2021 He accepted that this is a special classic for him, since the building has become a temple for the cement club: “The truth is that it is special for me, because I have never experienced it with people. I have that feeling of beating a rival that you want to beat with people and that the people are supporting us, that motivates me a lot and I want to experience it”.
Finally, the defender also spoke about the surprising departure of Uriel Antuna prior to Young Classic: “Antuna was an important element for Cruz Azul. We wish him the best, his departure happened quickly, but we have already turned the page, now it is time to focus on our own thing”.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#match #decided #controversial #penalty #Luis #Romo #C2024 #final #Young #Classic
Leave a Reply