“It is difficult to turn around a final that was decided in that way, but I think the group has already assimilated it. That match was decided by a controversial penalty”responded the Sinaloa native about the final that continues to be debated by many fans and specialists, precisely in the before Blue Stadiumwhich will serve as the venue for this Young Classic.

The midfielder and celestial champion in the Guardians 2021 He accepted that this is a special classic for him, since the building has become a temple for the cement club: “The truth is that it is special for me, because I have never experienced it with people. I have that feeling of beating a rival that you want to beat with people and that the people are supporting us, that motivates me a lot and I want to experience it”.