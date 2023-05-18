In the morning of last Wednesday, May 17, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, after the first day of his political trial, signed the so-called ‘cross death’which is a measure that allows him to dissolve the National Assembly.

Said measure would give way to early elections, since the constitution establishes that the mechanism can be activated at a time of “serious internal and political commotion.”

After the president’s announcement, several opposition sectors (headed by former president Rafael Correa) they called on the citizens to take to the streets in order to march against what they consider ‘illegal’ and that could provoke a coup d’état.

However, despite the analysis of experts and speculations in different sectors, many continue to wonderWhy was this measure taken?

In an exclusive interview published by the media outlet CNNthe president seems to have the answers to the doubts caused by such a sudden decision.

It is a process of reflection (…), looking at a bellicose attitude of the opponents, who decided to propose a political judgment

According to the president, declaring the “cross death” was not easy and it had taken several days – and even weeks – to be able to do so.

“It is a process of reflection (…), looking at a bellicose attitude of the opponents, who decided to file a political trial accusing me of a crime that does not exist in the Ecuadorian Penal Code, which is embezzled by omission and above all, without foundations, without evidence or witnesses,” he assured the outlet in an interview with Ana María Cañizares.

Likewise, he emphasized that the 2008 Constitution gave him the powers to issue the decree and that he had put “Ahead of the Homeland, Ecuador and above any personal interest.”

It should be remembered that this occurs in a framework in which the president of Ecuador is being investigated for alleged corruption and some irregularities that, according to the country’s Comptroller’s Office, harmed the country with losses of up to 6.1 million dollars.

Nevertheless, The president assured that this was not intended to avoid the trial to which he was being subjected.

“I wanted to go defend myself because I am innocent (…) because they abusively tried to remove me,” he commented, in addition to saying that the measure taken made the “macabre plan to take control of State institutions” lose effectiveness.

“Having dissolved the National Assembly, this macabre plan has lost its effectiveness (…) to produce impunity and make visible the return of a president who has been sentenced for corruption by the National Court of Justice,” he said in the interview.

