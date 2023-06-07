In Vercelli moments of panic in one church. A young man tries to steal a baby from her mother. Her little girl was in her stroller, in the sacred building, when suddenly the girl approached her and she tried to take her away, claiming that she was the real mother of the child. Now they have sued her for attempted abduction of incompetent people.

The episode took place in a church in the city center of Vercelli, in Piedmont. The mother was sitting on the benches with her baby in the stroller. The young woman approached her and tried several times to take her stroller.

The woman decided to leave the church, frightened by that woman’s behavior. She went out into the street, she asked for help from some passers-by, who stood by her, until the police arrived, alerted to the serious and worrying situation that had arisen.

The young woman was then removed from the church. But the agents, thanks to the description of the mother, reached her a short distance away. The agents reassured her and gave her useful information to recognize her.

The young woman was blocked by police officers not far from the church where she had annoyed the woman and her daughter shortly before. Luckily she failed in her intent and the police intervened before she took the little girl away.

That little girl is mine, you have to give her to me.

With these words, the young unknown girl told the mother of the five-month-old to give her the baby, scaring the woman who luckily found help soon.

Luckily the mother had the quick reflexes to pull the stroller towards her while inside the church, probably alone. And luckily she found some people outside who were ready to help her, as did the police.