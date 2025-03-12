It is increasingly common than home training They are part of our routine. The reasons are varied: time savings, flexibility of schedules and, of course, the comfort of training without having to move.

Maybe this is why Calisthenics equipment They have won so much land. They are versatile structures that They allow a wide variety of exercises using only body weight. Dominated, funds, leg elevations, flexions … The options are many and, the best, are that they allow a complete strength and resistance training without sophisticated or weights.

Of course, not all teams are the same. The key is in the stability of the structure, at non -slip support points and in the adjustments that allow the equipment to be adapted to different heights. And a simple and versatile option is the Power Tower Dip Stationwhich is also very cheap: only 89 euros.

A simple team to train at home



With this training station you can do different upper train exercises at home. Angela Montañez | Aliexpress





The Power Tower Dip Station It is a good example of this type of training equipment. It is a Multifunctional Station It can be a good alternative if you want to set up a basic calisthenics space without occupying too much space at home. It is a structure Designed for strength training using body weight itselfand its design allows a variety of exercises as dominated, Dipsleg elevations or even support with support.

Allows adjusting the height depending on your needs, From 183 to 233 centimeters. This causes the equipment to adapt to users of different heights, and it is even possible that several family members can use it. The structure is manufactured in alloy steelwhich provides good stability during exercise, provided that assembly and use are adequate.

In addition, it includes details that improve comfort, such as High density foam padded in the armrests and backrest, and non -slip coatings in the dominate bar. They are important aspects if you want to train safely and minimize discomfort or possible slippers while performing suspended exercises or supported by the structure.





A versatile option to complete your training



The design of the Power Tower Dip Station is designed to facilitate a complete calisthenic exercise routine without the need for other accessories. Its structure allows you to work different muscle groups: from the dorsals and arms in the dominated, to the abdomen and the Core With leg elevations. You can also do funds for triceps, which offers a fairly balanced routine for the upper train.

As for stability, supports up to 150 kilos of weight. This makes it suitable for most users, always taking into account the correct placement of the base and the use on level surfaces. Support reinforcements and non -slip bases are key so that the team does not move while training.

Finally, although it is not a professional station, it can be An interesting option for those looking for a simple teamwithout drilling walls or performing fixed facilities. Its assembly is relatively simple and additional tools are not required, since they are included in the package.

In short, a team versatile, easy to install, cheap and that meets the basics for those who seek to train strength and calisthenics without leaving home.

