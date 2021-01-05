“Free Julian Assange”, yelled the demonstrators on Monday morning in front of the central London criminal court. This wish will not come true for the time being. But the Wikileaks founder was able to score a significant victory in his fight against the US judiciary on Monday: With a view to the harsh conditions in US prisons, the London district judge Vanessa Baraitser refused to extradite the 49-year-old.

The safety of the depressed and suicidal activist is not guaranteed across the Atlantic. Because the US representatives appealed immediately, Assange remains in British custody for the time being.

The first 50 minutes of the monotonous voice of the grounds for the judgment had reinforced the impression of the taking of evidence in the autumn for many observers: the experienced lawyer soberly weighed the various arguments of defense and indictment, in the end everything seemed to speak for extradition. Then Judge Baraitser touched on Assange’s health.

The Australian suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, a disease of the autistic spectrum, as well as from depression. Almost 30 years ago he was treated for a suicide attempt in a psychiatric clinic in his home country, and half a razor blade was seized from his London prison cell.

The prisoner asked for absolution from the Catholic prison pastor and recently drew up a will. Baraitser cited the reports of four psychiatrists, including Professor Michael Kopelman from King’s College London: Assange suffered from severe depression with psychotic attacks.

Strict detention conditions in the USA

The judge dealt in detail with the “special treatment methods” to which high security prisoners are exposed in the USA. Any contact with fellow prisoners is prevented, sport takes place in a special cage, and only two private phone calls are possible per month. Such conditions would have “detrimental effects” on Assange’s health, so extradition would be wrong. “I order his release.”

As before, Assange – dressed correctly in a dark suit and tie, as always – accepted the positive verdict. Only the constantly kneading hands betrayed his inner tension. On the other hand, his partner Stella Moris wept with happiness.

Julian Assange is considered to be depressed and suicidal. Therefore, the judge decided against his extradition. Photo: AFP / Justin Tallis

However, the US government representative immediately appealed; Both sides had already announced in advance that they would fight the proceedings to the British Supreme Court and the Strasbourg Human Rights Court if necessary. Now Baraitser wants to decide on Wednesday whether Assange must remain in custody for what may be years of legal disputes.

Assange faces up to 175 years imprisonment in the US

Wikileaks had published US secret documents in 2010 and 2011, partly in collaboration with renowned media such as the New York Times, Guardian and Spiegel. This exposed war crimes committed by American forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange is said to have instigated Chelsea Manning, who was later convicted of treason, to copy the 250,000 diplomatic dispatches. Wikileaks denies this.

The 49-year-old faces up to 175 years imprisonment in the USA for computer hacking and espionage; According to US government officials, a period of four to seven years is more realistic. Assange went beyond the normal work of an investigative journalist, protected by the US Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights, said Baraitser.

She quoted in detail the distancing of Assange’s methods by the media that had initially worked intensively and trustingly with him. Baraitser also rejected all defense objections to the actions of the US prosecutors.

Assange evaded extradition for alleged sexual offenses

Assange’s actions would also constitute criminal offenses under English law. An unfair approach is just as unrecognizable as political influence by US President Donald Trump. The defense was based on the fact that no extradition had been obtained in Barack Obama’s tenure until January 2017.

The proceedings were only initiated under Trump, and American prosecutors have filed several additional charges over the past two years. The accused had evaded extradition to Sweden for alleged sexual offenses ordered by the British Supreme Court in June 2012 by asking for asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

It was only after a change of power in the Latin American country that Scotland Yard was able to arrest Assange at the embassy in April 2019. He then served just under a year in prison for violating bail conditions.

He has been in extradition detention in Belmarsh Prison for over a year. Because there are also many Islamist terrorists there, the building is often referred to as a high-security wing. Assange lives in a cell in the “normal” prison.