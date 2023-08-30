Home page politics

A new report provides fundamental criticism of the reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). Turkey is classified as a “safe third country”.

Frankfurt – In the future, those seeking protection should be deported to so-called “safe third countries” more quickly. This should also Türkiye to count. Experts are now warning of this. The classification of Turkey as a “safe third country” for refugees is not tenable. This is the result of a legal expert opinion commissioned by the human rights organization medico international. Experts also criticize this decision to fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Classification of Türkiye as a “safe third country” politically motivated

“The classification of Turkey as a safe third country does not meet the relevant criteria in international law.” This is what the lawyer Annina Mullis and one of the authors of the report from the organization “European Lawyers for Democracy and Human Rights” (ELDH) say about the situation in the conversation with fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The authors of the expert report also write: “The contradiction between the claim that Turkey is safe and the experience of those seeking protection on the ground allows only one conclusion: Turkey’s classification as a ‘safe third country’ has political and not legal reasons.”

Asylum policy: Dealing with those seeking protection violates international law

In their report, the experts explained how difficult it can be to seek protection in Turkey. Syrians often only receive temporary protection, conditional refugee status or residence permits under general migration law. “Furthermore, specific protection or reception needs of, for example, survivors of torture, survivors of gender-based violence and members of the LGBTQIA+ community are insufficiently addressed,” the authors document. This violates the prohibition of discrimination in international law. This practice poses a threat to the life or freedom of those affected.

Refugees can only register to a limited extent in Turkey

According to those affected who were interviewed by the experts, one of the biggest problems for those seeking protection is the restricted access to registration. In several provinces, those seeking protection could no longer register. “Since May 2022 the “Refugee population” in each neighborhood limited by law to 25% of total population‘ according to the study. This violates Article 38 of the Asylum Procedure Directive (AsylVfRL).

Without completing registration, applicants for both temporary and international protection are prevented from exercising other rights and accessing social services. Those affected would therefore have to live under catastrophic conditions and in impoverishment.

Increase in racism against refugees in Turkey

The experts in the report are also concerned about the increase in racist and xenophobic rhetoric in Turkish politics. This leads to an increase in violence against refugees. This also violates Article 38 of the AsylVfRL. In his election campaign for Türkiye election in May had opposition leaders Kemal Kilicdaroğlu (CHP) promised to push back 13 million refugees.

Experts demand from the federal government

The aid organization that commissioned the report is therefore calling on the federal government to take action. “We expect the federal government to stick to its own coalition agreement. There, the coalition partners have agreed to end illegal rejection at the EU’s external borders and that the content of asylum applications will be examined individually. The support of the traffic light coalition for the constant expansion of the ‘safe third country concept’ to more and more countries – most recently also to Georgia and Moldova – is a breach of the coalition agreement itself”. That tells us Dr. Kerem Schamberger, consultant for flight and migration at medico international, in conversation with fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

ProAsyl is also outraged when talking to us. “The EU must abandon the belief that Turkey is a safe third country. The federal government should therefore work to ensure that the asylum applications in Greece are examined and not rejected as inadmissible“, says Wiebke Judith, legal policy spokeswoman at ProAsyl.

Human rights activists criticize Türkiye for massive human rights violations

The human rights organizations “Society for Threatened Peoples” (GfbV) and “International Society for Human Rights” (IGFM) see it in a similar way. In an interview with our editors, both organizations recalled the massive human rights violations in Turkey.

“Anyone who claims Turkey is a safe country for dissidents should make the effort to visit the overcrowded Turkish prisons. Erdogan will not even allow such a visit. Because Erdogan knows that torture is still being used in his prisons“, says Dr. Kamal Sido, Middle East consultant at the GfbV, to IPPEN.MEDIA.

“The Kurdish, Alevi, Yazidi and Christian populations, as well as members of the opposition and the media, are suffering from the aggressive policies of the Turkish government. Anyone who dares to criticize this policy is threatened with arbitrariness, torture and imprisonment by the state’s judiciary and authorities. Erdogan Turkey is a prison state,” says Edgar Lamm, chairman of the IGFM, on IPPEN.MEDIA request.