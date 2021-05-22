Flavio Dino, governor of the northeastern state of Maranhão, has announced that President Jair Bolsonaro will have to pay a fine for his behavior.

The president’s participation in a gathering inside the state without a muzzle in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dino said, via Twitter, that the health authorities in Maranhão state “imposed a fine on the president of the republic who held gatherings without the slightest sanitation.”

The state governor added that “the law is one for all,” explaining that the restrictions in effect in Maranhão “prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people and impose the wearing of the muzzle.”

Jair Bolsonaro in the crowd without a muzzle

The amount of the fine will be determined after the Presidency presents its defense within 15 days. The law provides for a fine ranging between two thousand and 1.5 million riyals (300 to 230 thousand euros).

On Friday, Jair Bolsonaro participated in an official ceremony to hand over agricultural titles in a rural area 500 km from the capital of Maranhão state.

And confirmed the detection of the first cases of the Indian mutant, yesterday, Thursday, in the Brazilian state, by six crew members of a cargo ship.

Videos posted on Bolsonaro’s official Twitter account showed him in crowds without a muzzle while he was greeted by hundreds of people.

In a speech at the ceremony, the president described Governor Flavio Dino as “a fat little dictator”.