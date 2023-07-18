Home page politics

Another explosion has caused damage to the Crimean Bridge. But what makes this bridge so important for Russia?

Kiev – After another explosion at the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, Russia’s anger can be clearly felt. Moscow has officially spoken of an “act of terrorism” and blamed the Ukrainian secret services for the attack. Meanwhile, Kyiv is keeping a low profile. However, there is no question that the Ukraine benefited from damage to the 14-kilometer bridge. It was only in May that Kiev claimed responsibility for the first attack on the Crimean Bridge last fall. But what makes the bridge so important for Russia – and thus also for Ukraine?

Why is the Crimean Bridge important for Russia?

In the recent attacks, two people were killed in their car and a teenager was injured. In addition, damage to parts of the road has apparently occurred, as recordings and videos show. The Crimean Bridge is the only connection between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in violation of international law in 2014. This makes the bridge logistically, symbolically and since the attack on Ukraine also strategically important for Putin.

Crimean bridge important for Putin for logistical reasons

The Crimean Bridge, opened in 2018, consists of two parallel parts: one for road traffic, the other for railways. The construction of the Crimean Bridge thus created a new supply route for the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014. At the same time, it represents a traffic route for Russian tourists, because Putin also wanted to use the new connection to boost tourism on the peninsula.

According to the state news agency Ria Novosti there were around 50,000 tourists on the Crimean Peninsula at the time of the explosions, most of whom had traveled by car. After the attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian authorities have advised tourists from Russia stuck in the occupied peninsula to return home through the Moscow-held areas of Ukraine. Since the bridge was temporarily closed, there was no other way back to Russia.

Around nine months after the heavy explosion on the Kerch Bridge between Russia and the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, another explosion occurred there. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Crimean bridge of symbolic importance to President Putin

The President made it clear that the bridge is also of symbolic importance for Russia due to its new logistical possibilities Wladimir Putin already clear at the opening. In May 2018, the Kremlin boss personally inaugurated the newly built road for cars and trucks by demonstratively driving a truck at the head of a convoy over the new bridge.

The rail connection was then completed in December 2019. At that time, a personal inauguration and demonstration by Putin followed again. As a symbol of the opening, he steered a train over the building this time, which, according to official information, is said to have cost a total of around 3.6 billion dollars. Experts keep emphasizing how important Crimea for Putin is.

The view from the train window shows a divided and sloping section of road after the explosion on Monday night. © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/IMAGO

Russian military dependent on supplies across Crimea bridge in Ukraine war

However, the Crimean Bridge is currently important mainly because of the Ukraine war of great importance as she is jointly responsible for supplying the Russian troops. “Attacks on the approaches to Crimea make logistics more difficult for the Russian troops occupying southern Ukraine,” said military expert Nico Lange after the current attack ZDF. By damaging the bridge, the aim is to make it more difficult for the military to supply ammunition and fuel. The tactic is therefore to “starve out” the troops on the ground.

In the past, Kiev had already demanded the “dismantling” of the “illegal” bridge – “it doesn’t matter how: voluntarily or not”. In addition, Ukraine has repeatedly made it clear that it wants to recapture Crimea from Russia. However, Kiev has not yet commented on the current attack on the bridge. (nz with dpa and afp)