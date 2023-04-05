Home page politics

In Russia, more and more experts fear that Putin will lose the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin’s tactics are “catastrophic”.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are heading for a military “defeat”. At least that’s what Igor Girkin thinks. After more than a year of conflict, fighting remains concentrated in Ukraine’s easternmost regions, and a growing number of analysts believe Russia’s attempted winter attacks have largely failed.

So does Russian military blogger Girkin, who rose to prominence during Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. The former FSB agent, who describes himself as a Russian nationalist, supports the goals of the invasion of Ukraine but criticizes the Kremlin leadership. In his opinion, the troops are not sufficient for an invasion of Ukraine, reports Newsweek. Girkin gave a somber assessment and leveled allegations against the Russian state media. These would “gloss over” the situation in Ukraine.

Kremlin critic and former colonel of Russian internal intelligence and commander of Russian troops: Igor Girkin, combat name: Strelkov. (Archive photo) © Anton Novoderezhkin/Imago-Images

Ukraine War: Girkin fears Russian defeat

“It’s having an extremely negative impact on the situation across the country, across our state,” Girkin said. “I am not afraid to say that we are moving towards military defeat.” Girkin also criticized the Russian military for the lack of progress during the winter.

“Over the winter we were unable to push the enemy back even ten kilometers from Donetsk, not even because we left Kherson. We retreated from the Kharkiv region. We withdrew from near Kiev,” Girkin said.

Russia ‘completely unprepared’ for long war

Girkin pointed out that the Russian economy and military were “completely unprepared” for the “long, protracted war”. He also criticized the Russian authorities for legally classifying the invasion as a “special military operation” rather than a war.

Rajan Menon, director of the Grand Strategy Program at Defense Priorities, said Newsweek, Girkin belongs to a “growing” group of right-wing nationalists who are dissatisfied with the war. Menon agreed with Girkin’s analysis that Russia was headed for defeat, noting that Russian forces were reportedly high losses suffered, made no significant progress and repeated failed tactics “with disastrous consequences”.

Putin and Russia are making no progress

He said it would take a “significant overhaul” in leadership and tactics to hit back. “But they haven’t achieved anything since the end of September for people like Girkin to look at and say, ‘Well, we’re making progress and there’s competent military leadership at the helm,'” Menon said. (mse)