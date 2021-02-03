“We will not be closed for a day longer than necessary – but neither can we let go too early,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons at the end of January. A few days later, the next challenge was waiting in the form of a virus variant called E484K, also known as the South African mutation.

103 cases had been found in Great Britain by the beginning of the week. The British are quick and effective in tracking down where the virus is developing. Due to the British mutation B.1.1.7. already learned a bitter lesson.