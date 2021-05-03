Five thousand people gathered without wearing masks or social distancing, and they enjoyed singing and dancing at a music festival held in the north of England, on Sunday, which was the first concert in attendance to be authorized after the stone as an experimental activity.

Tickets sold out for the concert at “Sefton Park” in Liverpool.

The British government allowed this ceremony without any restrictions related to Corona as part of a government plan to test the safety measures that the British authorities intend to implement from next June 21, the date set for lifting most of the restrictions imposed to contain the Corona virus.

Matt Berry said he was delighted to be able “finally!” To do “the normal things that ordinary people do”, while cuddling his friends in a place not far from the tent that houses the theater.

As for Freya Begley, she said, “It’s good to come back (the parties) to test if things can turn out this way in the summer.”

The British government previously authorized the attendance of a limited number of fans to sporting activities such as a football match at Wembley Stadium in London. Researchers are evaluating various ventilation and spacing.

All participants in this two-day festival were required to undergo an antibody test to detect infection with Covid before entering the concert site, and to undergo tests after the party as well.

They were also asked to provide the organizers with a method of contacting them so that they could be traced in the event that the examination showed that they had the Coronavirus.

The latest government statistics showed that more than 34 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Britain, where 127,000 people have died from complications from the Corona virus since the start of the pandemic.