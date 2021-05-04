ofMaximilian Kettenbach shut down

Karl Lauterbach is looking forward to the summer at Merkur.de with hope. An equally good autumn, however, depends on three points – then it shares his greatest fear.

Munich – The epidemiologist and SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach is optimistic: “It will be a good summer,” he said Merkur.de and still makes it clear that restaurants, bars and discos cannot do without a quick test or vaccination certificate. “As long as we adhere to the Corona * emergency brake, it will be fine. But watch out now: If we were to lift all contact restrictions and let 50 people into one apartment, the number of cases would quickly rise again. “

Otherwise, he predicts an “exponential decrease in the corona numbers from the middle or end of May” due to the occurrence of the vaccination effect.

The SPD politician put away the recently injected dose of Astrazeneca *. Unlike other vaccinated people. Regarding the suspected heart muscle inflammation after Biontech vaccinations *, which is being investigated in Israel, he says: “A Biontech vaccination can temporarily cause myocarditis – as is the case with many other vaccinations. However, the risk of permanent damage is extremely low. “

Corona mutations in India “the real danger”: Lauterbach warns

It now depends on the vaccines if Germany wants to slow down the pandemic quickly. “The situation in autumn is completely unclear, it would be dubious to speculate how it will develop. It depends on three things: How high is the vaccination rate, do mutations occur that are much more dangerous and how long does the vaccination last? If something doesn’t fit, we will run into problems again. “

After all: our vaccines seem to work against the Indian mutant. “B.1.617 is probably a bit more contagious than the original variant, but not more contagious than B.1.1.7. However, it has a slight escape phenomenon, but not as pronounced as with the South African variant. The South African mutant would be much less favorable, ”says Lauterbach and adds:“ But I have a completely different concern: In India, new mutations will emerge that can be much more dangerous. That is currently the real danger. “

Lauterbach is feeling better after the eye operation, as he reports. Now he has announced that he will be accepting talk show invitations again “shortly”.*Merkur.de/bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

