Real Madrid dreams of the day when Kylian Mbappé will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu as a new Real Madrid player, but in the meantime it seems that they are going to have to settle for the squad they have. And if the fans see this Euro Cup, they see some lights that seemed totally off. Gareth Bale is a leader with Wales and if he stays in Madrid maybe Ancelotti can banish that foolish attitude he had in his last seasons and make the Welshman a player who runs on the field instead of looking at the ball.
But the best news is Hazard. His first two seasons have been to forget because of an ordeal of injuries that has not allowed him to connect three games in a row, and although he was injured again with Belgium, in the round of 16 duel against Portugal he left positive feelings. It is true that he does not face as before, he is not so vertical and he does not dribble three rivals in the same play. However, the quality is there and the intentions of wanting to recover as well.
His game against Portugal was not brilliant and a player like him has to demand more of him, but it was his best game of the year. In Hazard we saw a game, when Belgium needed him the most he controlled the ball and the only way to take it away is through fouls. But the best thing was his attitude. At the moment of truth, Hazard was not erased from the game and acting as captain he left from minute 1 until he broke again. And while he was on the field he was not just another spectator, he was a player who is still not at his best but who is doing everything possible to be the player he was. This may not be enough but Hazard from Belgium can still appear in Madrid and a player like him is going to be important for the team.
No matter how many physical problems he suffers, the Belgian has not forgotten how football is played and he has quality in his boots to delight the Bernabéu with his magic and give Real Madrid good moments. You have to trust him and that he will soon get a good version of him at Madrid, as long as the injuries respect him.
