At the beginning of the trial against him, the prosecution and the complaint requested a penalty of life imprisonment in order to Luis Tobías Zuchelli (21), accused of the femicide of his ex-girlfriend, Emilce ayala. The 15-year-old teenager was murdered in August 2019 in the house of the defendant’s grandmother, in Isidro Casanova.

Zuchelli began to be tried this Monday morning and the request was made by the prosecutor Celia eyebrows in the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 1 of La Matanza.

The trial went to an intermission room until Friday at 2 p.m., when it will announce its verdict.

The debate began at 9.15am with the judges and witnesses in the courtroom. The lawyers and the accused followed him via Microsoft Teams, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Among witnesses, the testimony of the victim’s mother was heard, Julia Soledad Morel, who pointed to the defendant and said: “That is my daughter’s femicide“.

Asked about her daughter’s relationship with the young man, the woman assured that he “he was very bad with her“and clarified that Emilce did not tell her what was happening, although she did tell her friends, whom she learned about the violence that existed in that bond.

“Emi never said he was violent at home. But with her friends it was different and she told them everything. They knew about the verbal violence and shaking. He was very mean to her. There is a girl friend who knows a lot about the kid, “he told the court.

However, he said he was aware that Zuchelli “he lived harassing her until the day before the femicide“.

After the testimonies, the prosecutor Cejas requested life imprisonment for the accused for the crime of “homicide aggravated by the bond and by mediating gender violence“.

Emilce’s mother’s lawyer, Rosa Merlo, also requested the same penalty for the same crimes, and added the aggravating circumstance of “cruelty and treachery“.

On the other hand, the official defender of the accused requested acquittal and stated that it was a case of “violent emotion“in which the accused, although he is not unimpeachable, could not understand the criminality of his acts.

The court, made up of judges Andrea Giselle Schiebeler, Alfredo Pedro Drocchi and Matías Jorge Rouco, gave the defendant the possibility of pronouncing himself, although he decided to keep quiet.

The case

The femicide occurred on August 29, 2019, after 3 p.m., when Zuchelli went to look for Emilce at school with the intention of talking and trying to rebuild the relationship.

They both later went to the young man’s grandmother’s house, where he lived.

Around 7 p.m. they locked themselves in a room under construction that was in the back of the property and for hours the young man tried unsuccessfully persuade Emilce to return to him.

In his investigation, the young man “acknowledges the existence of the act and his personal responsibility, placing himself as the perpetrator. He details the motive that led him to commit the act (discussion of relationship problems), the means used (punching, using a stick, and choking) and highlights the violence deployed on a small 15-year-old girl, which invariably and indisputably indicates the aforementioned murder intent, “added the prosecutor in his request, to which Télam agreed.

“Also,” said the letter, “his precise account shows that he himself was there during every act, aware of what he was doing and in full use of his mental faculties.”

After the femicide, Zuchelli withdrew from the house and, after passing through that of a relative, called his grandmother by phone, whom confessed to the femicide.

For this reason, the woman, who lived in the house ahead, went to the room her grandson occupied, where found the body of the half-naked teenager on a mattress on the floor.

Just around 1.30 am on August 30, the young man was found and arrested when he was walking along the collector of Route 3 and Roma Street, heading towards Cañuelas.

During the investigation of the case, the prosecutor Fornaro obtained testimonies and elements that revealed a relationship of psychological violence.

Among other evidence, the prosecutor referred to a witness who reported that Zuchelli had access codes to all of Emilce’s social networks, that he sent messages to her contacts, including her father, and that on some occasions he had threatened by WhatsApp.

However, the sources said that there were no previous complaints of her violence towards him.

