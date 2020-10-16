The association surveyed its member companies from the end of September to the beginning of October, and around 340 took part in the survey. Sobering result: In 64 percent of these companies, production is still restricted.

“We must now not impose any additional burdens on the companies.” Peer-Michael Dick, Managing Director of Südwestmetall

The economic situation of the companies has improved slightly since the last survey; in June, 73 percent reported Corona restrictions in production. But: In the meantime, significantly fewer companies expect to be able to reach the pre-crisis level again by mid-2021. The proportion of those for whom the end of the crisis is simply “not foreseeable” rose from 41 percent in June to 45 percent. “That is a clear warning signal,” says Südwestmetall Managing Director Peer-Michael Dick. “We must now not impose any additional burdens on the companies – be they of a collective or statutory nature.”

The average capacity utilization is only 75 percent

Further figures from the survey: The average capacity utilization is only 75 percent, for this year the companies expect a decline in sales of around 17 percent. Almost 40 percent see themselves forced to cut jobs this year.