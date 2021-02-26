Austria shows the Germans how it can work with the rapid tests. In the interview, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also speaks about the “green passport” he proposed.

Munich / Vienna – Europe is looking at Austria: With a change of strategy in the corona policy, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (34, ÖVP) is looking for a way out of the ongoing crisis. The number of tests is radically increased, with rapid tests and self-tests complementing the PCR analyzes. In return, parts of the schools and retailers have already reopened. The incidences in the country are rising, Kurz makes it clear that a moderate increase is factored in.

In the next spectacular step, the young conservative is calling for a Europe-wide “green passport” for those who have been vaccinated, recovered and those tested – the basis for further openings. Above all, he wants to dispel German reservations. We spoke to the Chancellor on the phone shortly before the virtual EU summit on Thursday afternoon.

Germany is advising, debating, considering and hesitating whether rapid tests might help us through the pandemic. They have been using it for a long time, millions of times. How’s it going in everyday life?

We are really very satisfied. Our motto is: Test, test, test, and for that more freedom. We’re a small country of nine million people and we run over 2.5 million tests every week – in schools, factories, and test roads across the country. There are now free self-tests for at home in pharmacies.

Specifically: How often is a school child tested?

A test result is relevant for 48 hours. That’s why we test the school children twice a week. Tests on Monday and Wednesday enable us to run the school safely for four working days.

Why is that not possible with you and with us?

I think that the concepts in Austria and Germany aren’t that different. We both had to bet on lockdowns twice to lower the contagion rate. For us, however, it was clear that this was always only the last resort. That is why we have tried to roll out the testing concept since November. There was initially strong resistance. The FPÖ in Austria even spoke of “coercion” and “corporate state methods”. The tests are now very well received. Because they give us more freedom despite the pandemic.

Some of the tests come from Bavaria, but we are in a long approval process. Are we over-cautious?

In Austria it also took the drilling of thick boards. How do you think, as many have said, that the self-tests at school are unreasonable for the children, the parents would never allow that? We now know: it works, there are enough tests available on the market, and 99 percent of parents support the test campaign.

Does the state pay 100 percent of the costs, or is my self-test before the appointment with the hairdresser or grandma my business?

Each day of lockdown costs more than an infinite number of tests. For us the decision was easy: We offer the tests for free and are grateful to every citizen who can be tested.

Your opening strategy has been severely criticized in Germany. Markus Söder recently said that you are on the way to the third lockdown. Is he wrong?

Nobody can predict whether a lockdown will be needed. The virus is very unpredictable. It is clear to us: When you open it, the number of infections also increases, but so far not at a dramatically exponential rate. The tests help flatten the growth. The only guarantee to rule out another lockdown would be to remain permanently in the previous lockdown and never open again. I consider that to be extremely problematic from an economic and social point of view.

What will your next opening step be? Culture? Sports? Hotels?

We have opened schools, retail and body-friendly service providers. We will continue to proceed very carefully. We will discuss details of the next steps next week.

The South African mutant is rampant in Tyrol. Is the situation as bad as feared?

Thankfully, we managed to keep the spread at a stable level. Tyrol is among the federal states with the lowest seven-day incidence, well below 100. At the same time, we test a lot to keep the number of unreported cases low. The situation in Tyrol is stable.

At Bavaria’s instigation, Germany has lowered the barriers. Are you demanding a quick return to the fully open border?

It makes perfect sense to rely on a safety net with tests, masks and other things in times of a pandemic. But I do not think it makes sense to take measures that result in the internal market being jeopardized, people no longer getting to work and families being torn apart. I hope that Europe will soon bring about a unified approach to its borders. There are also different strict border regulations in Germany, depending on the direction of the compass.

Let’s look in the direction of the south: Are you a little mad at Söder?

No. All politicians are in an extremely challenging situation. It would be good if we got regulations that offer more security – we all want that – but at the same time do not result in unnecessary bureaucracy and incomprehension among the population.

Let’s look at Brussels: There is great anger in Germany because the EU has ordered vaccine too stingily. Is that something your fellow citizens are worried about, or do you take it calmly?

We are anything but relaxed about that. I am particularly bothered by the EMA as the responsible agency, which works slowly and bureaucratically with the approval of vaccines. We’re losing valuable time compared to the UK and other countries – that’s dramatic! The processes must finally be accelerated. I expect that the approval for Johnson & Johnson will now also be unbureaucratic. The sooner vaccine is approved and delivered, the more lives we can save.

You want to fight for a Europe-wide vaccination certificate at the EU summit today, digitally and also for those who have just been tested. Is that the key to the door back into our old life?

We need a Europe again in which the internal market works, in which everyone can move freely, for business or for vacation. People have had to endure a lot for a year now. You rightly want a perspective as to when you can enjoy culture, sport and gastronomy again. This requires a good and practicable technical solution. We are campaigning for an EU-wide digital green passport, where anyone can easily prove with their mobile phone whether they have been vaccinated, recovered or recently tested. So you should have full access everywhere.

You still have to convince our Chancellor, don’t you?

There is still some skepticism here and there. I think it’s a meaningful project for Europe. If that doesn’t work, we’ll implement it nationally in Austria.

Tourism is still dense. When will we be welcome again? Easter, Pentecost, only in summer 2021?

Guests are always welcome to us. The fact that we had to close hotels and restaurants during the pandemic hurts a lot. Of course, our goal is to reopen the factories as soon as possible. There are very good protection concepts, we will also rely on testing here. Only people who have either been vaccinated, recovered or currently tested negative should come to hotels. I hope that this will happen in spring.

Interview: Georg Anastasiadis and Christian Deutschländer