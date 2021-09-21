A cashier (20) at a gas station was shot dead by a man with an aimed head shot. The motif makes you stunned. An expert expresses doubts.

Idar-Oberstein / Wiesbaden – In the case of a fatal shot at a petrol station cashier, the criminal psychologist Rudolf Egg believes that the perpetrator’s potential for aggression must be carefully examined.

“You always have to distinguish between the immediate cause and the actual reason for an act,” said the Wiesbaden expert of the German press agency. “What was really there that day and that evening that he was still angry about,” is still completely unclear. The suspect may have had completely different reasons than the Corona requirement.

Corona mask requirement as a motive for murder – psychologist names an important point

According to the public prosecutor, the 49-year-old man said he rejected the corona measures. Regarding the motive for the act in Idar-Oberstein in Rhineland-Palatinate, he stated that the situation of the corona pandemic was a heavy burden on him. He felt pushed into a corner and “saw no other way out” than to set an example.

"Nobody who is even halfway sensible will shoot a young man who is completely unknown to him simply because he says: 'You have to put on a mask now!'" Egg emphasized. "That is criminal psychological nonsense."

The retired criminal psychologist Egg was for several years chairman of the board of the German Forum for Crime Prevention and director of the federal and state criminological central office.

In the context of the origins of the crime, you have to be “very, very careful,” warned Egg. “Sometimes it is only linked in time without really being the cause.”

Idar-Oberstein: Murder at a gas station – difficult search for the perpetrator’s motive

“The last drop that made the barrel of aggressiveness overflow cannot be seen as the cause,” Egg reported from his many years of experience. “In the next moment something different would have been the case.” As examples, he cited a disregarded right of way or someone who does not greet. “With people who have a potential for violence and are under such pressure, it almost doesn’t matter.” They take every restriction as an occasion.

Many orientated themselves in their deed "by what is contemporary with the times". Many people were annoyed about corona requirements, in some countries they have already been abolished. "There is a real discussion, but it is running on a reasonable level, and there are people for whom this is the reason to join in without being able to say that this is precisely why it is now." (dpa)