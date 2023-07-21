On Wednesday night, one lucky player from California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number and won the third-biggest jackpot in the game’s history.

After rolling 38 times, the grand prize quickly amounted to over a billion dollars. The jackpot hadn’t been won since April 19. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the red Powerball number was 24.

Only one ticket matched all the numbers and it was later announced to be sold in California, at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles. The winner will have the option of having the prize paid in annual increments or a one-time payment of $558.1 million.

Nabor Herrera, a humble man originally from Acapetahua, Chiapas, has lived in the United States for seven years, running his small business with effort and dedication.

The news that his store had sold the winning ticket worth more than a billion dollars took him completely by surprise. Now he is faced with the exciting task of deciding how to invest his million dollar prize.

Between emotion and prudence, Nabor commented that together with his family they are considering various options to make good use of the money.

Among them is the possibility of investing in a property or expanding your current business. Without a doubt, this fortune will change the life of your family and provide them with new opportunities for the future.

The grand prize quickly amounted to more than a billion dollars Photo: Capture

Although the jackpot winner has yet to be identified, the odds are high that he is a migrant, given that Las Palmitas Mini Market’s clientele is primarily Hispanic.

The winner has one year to claim their prize and can choose between receiving a single, albeit smaller, payment of just over $500 million, or receiving an initial payment and 29 other annual payments.

The small town of Acapetahua, in Chiapas, proudly celebrates that one of its own citizens has been part of this extraordinary event and has become an inspiring figure for many.

Meanwhile, the eyes of the world continue to watch for the jackpot winner to come forward and share his incredible story.

The lottery dream has come true for one lucky man, and while the mystery winner decides how to handle his newfound wealth, Nabor Herrera and his “Las Palmitas” store will continue to be the center of attention and joy for his local community.

Three other winners, from Rhode Island, Florida and Pennsylvania, matched five numbers plus Power Play and each won $2 million.

The jackpot is now back at $20 million, with drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.